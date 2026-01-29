Pros And Cons Of Eagles Hiring Sean Mannion As Offensive Coordinator

The long and winding road as reached its end – the Eagles are hiring Sean Mannion to be their next offensive coordinator. Their search to replace Kein Patullo took 16 days, bringing in at least 15 candidates for first interviews.

Second interviews began this week, and the three who reportedly got them were Josh Grizzard, Jim Bob Cooter, and Mannion, who will turn 34 on the final day of the NFL Draft on April 25.

Mannion hasn’t been a coach for very long, after starting in the business in 2024, shortly after he announced his retirement as a quarterback. He joined the Packers as an offensive assistant who worked with the quarterbacks – namely Jordan Love - and in the pass game.

Nearly one year ago to the day, he was promoted to be the quarterbacks coach when Tom Clements retired.

“My goal throughout this process was to keep an open mind regarding the future of our offense,” said head coach Nick Sirianni in a statement released by the team. "...I feel it was important to be thorough and patient to allow the right fit to reveal himself. Sean did just that."

Nick Sirianni's Statement On OC Hiring

📰 More on the hiring of Sean Mannion: https://t.co/7iJFKcwHxJ pic.twitter.com/oYiEKdMRfk — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 29, 2026

Here are some pros and cons on the hiring of Mannion:

PROS

-He knows NFL offenses from a quarterback’s point of view, having been a third-round pick of the then-St. Louis Rams in 2015. His playing experience was limited to just 110 passes in 14 games over six seasons with three different teams. Still, experience is experience. Kellen Moore, the OC who helped the Eagles win the Super Bowl in the 2024 season, was also a backup quarterback in the league.

-During his playing days, he was coached by Sean McVay, Klint Kubiak, Kevin. Stefanski, and Kevin O’Connell. They are considered some of the brightest minds in the NFL when it comes to offense. Add in the fact that he spent two years on Matt LaFluer’s staff, and Mannion comes from solid pedigree.

-Chase Senior, who is an NFL host, analyst and content creator, and VP of content strategy for @chatsports, interviewed Packers LockedOnPackers podcast host Peter Bukowski, who had this to say to Senior about Mannion:

"The Packers think he's a future head coach. They love him. Tom Clements was the QB Yoda in Green Bay forever. One of the best QB coaches of the modern era. Mannion was the hand-picked successor. He hasn't been coaching long, that's the only thing. He's a really bright young coach."

-The last time the Eagles hired a coach from Green Bay it turned out extremely well. That was when Jeffrey Lurie, in the early years of his ownership, hired Andy Reid to be the Eagles’ head coach in 1999. Reid was then the QB coach of the Packers.

-The coaches under Mannion won’t likely change, and that’s probably a good thing considering it’s primarily a staff that has been to a pair of Super Bowls together.

CONS

-Like Bukowski told Senior, “He hasn’t been coaching long.” The Eagles brought in experienced coaches during their weeks-long search, coaches such as Matt Nagy, Brian Daboll, and Mike McDaniel. No offers were reportedly made, but they would have brought experienced voices. Mannion doesn’t have that voice of experience. Not yet, anyway.

-Mannion has never called plays as a coach. That was the knock against Patullo as well, and that became a problem.

-Mannion will need to hit the ground running. Expectations are high, and the Eagles have moved on from two OC’s who had seasons with double-digit wins. His inexperience in a pressure-cooker situation will be called into question if the Eagles start slowly.

-For all the talk that the new OC will have full autonomy of the offense, the hiring of Mannion might call that into question, whereas a more experienced voice wold want to do things his own way.

More NFL: Draft Could Deliver Good News If Eagles Move On From Superstar