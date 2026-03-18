'Fly Eagle Fly:' New Birds CB Jonathan Jones Is Taking The Rallying Cry Literally

PHILADELPHIA - It was time for new Eagles cornerback Jonathan Jones’ to sign his one-year deal on Wednesday.

For Jones, that didn't mean hopping into his car for the commute to the Jefferson Health Training Complex, he climbed into his Daher TBM plane and made the trek from Charlotte to Philadelphia International Airport.

A licensed pilot, Jones flies for fun as one of his hobbies off the field.

“I found a little passion for aviation a few years back,” Jones told reporters, including Eagles On SI, on his introductory video call. “...It’s a little hobby of mine that I enjoy doing. I am always looking for new hobbies. I grew up as a country boy. So always outside, bikes, 4-wheelers. That was kind of my niche.”

When Jones started his approach into Philadelphia he enjoyed the view while crossing the Delaware River.

“It’s kind of nice to have the approach over the Delaware River,” Jones said. “It was kind of a nice touch for the morning.”

A 10-year veteran, Jones won't be piloting the Eagles' secondary in 2026 but he does have a real opportunity to contribute as the CB3 outside the numbers after All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell and fellow free-agent signing Tariq Woolen.

Potential Role

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) warms up before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's a role Isaiah Rodgers excelled in during the 2024 Super Bowl-winning season and fell off last season when young options like Kelee Ringo, Jakorian Bennett and Mac McWilliams failed to seize opportunities.

A two-time Super Bowl winner with the Patriots, Jones was attracted to the Eagles' reputation as a yearly contender.

“Just winning,” Jones said when asked why he chose Philadelphia in free agency. “You watch week-in and week-out, finding ways to win. Like every program, dealing with adversity, but just finding ways to win and still stay relevant. I think that’s so hard in this league. Have great players. Every team has good players, but just finding that chemistry in the team to still be relevant, make the playoffs.”

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound DB has inside/outside versatility with the start of his career dominated by inside work and the past four seasons dotted by responsibilities outside the numbers.

“That’s kind of been my role in my career, just be available,” Jones said. “Be a football player. I just enjoy playing football. Try to get in, learn the defense, and be available at whatever position they need me to play. It’s kind of been what I’ve done my entire career.”

The Eagles' new secondary coach, Mike Pellegrino spent nines seasons with Jones with the Patriots, first as a coaching assistant and then as his cornerbacks coach.

“Mike, we spent a lot of time in New England,” Jones said. “He is very energetic, hardworking. Just one of those guys that will be in early and leave late. As a coach, he always tries to get guys as prepared as they can. That’s one thing that I admire about him, just how hardworking he is as a coach to make sure the guys have everything that they need.”

Jones is most excited to work with the Eagles young All-Pros at CB, Mitchell on the outside, and Cooper DeJean in the slot.

“They’re some really, really good young players that have already established themselves in this league, made a lot of plays,” Jones said. “I think I can try to come help [them], give them a different perspective and some of the things I’ve seen over the years, and just try to be of help to those guys, and try to help them build in their careers, because they have promising futures.”