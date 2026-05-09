The Eagles Summer Trade Candidates

PHILADELPHIA — It’s becoming an annual tradition: Howie Roseman builds one of the better rosters in football, then gets to work refining it through the margins.

That’s exactly where the Eagles stand heading into the 2026 season. The schedule drops on May 14, but even before Logistics Day, Philadelphia’s depth chart looks formidable — with a few lingering questions, most notably at safety and with interior offensive line depth.

While the national conversation fixates on stars like A.J. Brown (widely expected to be moved post-June 1) or backup quarterback Tanner McKee, Roseman’s history shows he’s just as likely to make under-the-radar deals.

Recent examples include flipping Thomas Booker to Las Vegas for Jakorian Bennett last August and sending Sydney Brown to Atlanta this offseason. This summer could follow the same script.

Here are the five Eagles who profile as under-the-radar trade candidates: veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, cornerbacks Kelee Ringo and Jakorian Bennett, tight end Grant Calcaterra, and defensive tackle Byron Young..

Andy Dalton: The Veteran QB3 in a Crowded “Quarterback Factory”

The Eagles acquired the 38-year-old Dalton from the Panthers in March for a 2027 seventh-rounder — a low-cost insurance policy that saved roughly $2 million in cap space after Carolina retained part of his salary.

Now entering his 16th NFL season, Dalton sits as QB3 behind Jalen Hurts and McKee, with fifth-round developmental quarterback Cole Payton also in the mix.

Roseman has said he’s comfortable keeping four quarterbacks if needed, but both McKee and Dalton could become trade bait if injuries hit around the league at the game’s most important position. A rebuilding team looking for a steady bridge quarterback would find Dalton highly appealing. Trading him rather than cutting him would net a small return while opening a roster spot.

Kelee Ringo & Jakorian Bennett: Corner Depth That Has Become Surplus

Philadelphia’s cornerback room was thin behind All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last season. That issue appears solved after adding Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones in free agency.

The lengthy and speedy Woolen could give Philadelphia the best trio of CBs in the NFL with Jones, a steady veteran able to serve as the CB3 on the outside or the backup in the slot to DeJean, a role Michael Carter could also provide.

There seems to be no room at the inn for Ringo or Bennett, who are both uber-fast with upside (ironically, Bennett was picked No. 104 in the 2023 draft, and Ringo went 105).

For the Eagles, it would be better to move Bennett, who has been injury prone, because Ringo, 23, does have a significant role as one of Michael Clay’s top gunners on special teams.

Ringo is also still very young with prototypical length, and others may be willing to bet more on the upside the Eagles haven’t been able to tap into.

Grant Calcaterra: The Backup Tight End Facing a Logjam

Calcaterra re-signed with the Eagles on a one-year, $2 million deal in March — a modest raise and was penciled in with Dallas Goedert and veteran Johnny Mundt with the idea of piecemealing the blocking (Mundt) and receiving (Calcaterra) roles in 12 personnel alongside Goedert.

Drafting the gifted Eli Stowers at No. 54 overall (also don’t sleep on talented undrafted TE Dae’Quan Wright of Ole Miss) blows that up for Calcaterra, who could be this summer’s Harrison Bryant.

Bryant was signed in March of 2025 for $2M and ultimately moved to Houston for receiver John Metchie and draft positioning when the numbers got problematic.

Byron Young: Rotational Defensive Tackle in a Loaded Trench

Eagles DT Byron Young speaks with reporters on Aug. 28, 2025. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Young, the defensive tackle claimed off waivers from the Raiders in 2024, carved out a role as a rotational piece in 2025 and performed well: 37 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks across 17 games. He’s also cost-effective and brings versatility to a stacked interior that includes stars Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo.

So what gives?

Sometimes you have to give something to get something, and Young provides value at an important position in which the Eagles have second-year man Ty Robinson ready to step up. Similar to Booker, last year, Young might be expendable after proving his value.