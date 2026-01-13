Quinyon Mitchell Gives An All-Pro Response, Earns Gift From Teammate

PHILADELPHIA – So, how does a first-time, first-team Associated Press All-Pro cornerback like the Eagles’ Quinyon Mitchell spend his time in the offseason? Sleeping. “A lot,” he said.

The offseason came quicker than the Eagles would have wanted, quicker than expectations warranted. There will be a lot of time for sleep. Reflection, too.

Mitchell’s second season in the league was better than his first, which was good enough to make him one of the five players nominated for the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year last year.

So of course, on the second play in Sunday’s wild-card playoff loss to the 49ers, he gave up a 61-yard reception down the middle of the field. He recalled something similar happening to him when he was at Toledo in a game against San Jose State.

“I got beat first play, slant-and-go for like 50 yards,” he said during Monday’s locker clean out day. “I came back and had like four or five PBUs. So, I’ve been in that situation before. I’m not going to back down. The defense needs me. The team needs me. I’m just gonna step up to the plate. …everything is not going to go your way. You just gotta get up and respond.”

The response wasn’t immediate. Four plays after allowing the 61-yard catch, he was beaten for a 2-yard touchdown, the first TD he had allowed all year. Then, Mitchell stepped up to the plate. He intercepted Brock Purdy twice, adding three pass breakups, a forced fumble, and three tackles.

A.J. Brown gave a signed jersey to teammate and Eagles All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell after the season ended in a playoff loss to the 49ers. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

In a statistical oddity, Mitchell now has four picks in five playoff games. He has zero interceptions in 32 regular-season games. Still, he is the first Eagles player to produce four playoff interceptions in his first two NFL seasons, and it’s an organization that has had some great corners, including Eric Allen, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I get them when it matters the most,” said Mitchell.

The Eagles needed them on Sunday, but they didn’t help as much as they should have because the offense could only cash them into three points despite Mitchell giving them the ball near midfield on both picks.

He did his part, though, and was rewarded with a jersey from receiver A.J. Brown. It hung next to his locker on Monday. Inside one of the numbers on Brown’s No. 11 jersey was this message: “All-Pro Q. Love Bro. Proud of you.”

“It would’ve been hard for me to get better without him and Smitty and J-Hurts,” he said. “It just means a lot to me.”

