Four Reasons For The Eagles' Defensive Resurgence
PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ defense continues it ascension in the league rankings, climbing into a tie for 17th overall, with a run defense ranked 19th and a pass defense at No. 15.
After back-to-back weeks in which it held the Packers and Lions to a grand total of 16 points. These are two playoff-likely teams, and neither could score more than a touchdown. That sort of stinginess has the Eagles ranked eighth now in points allowed per game at 20.1
The defensive lockdown helped the Eales to win consecutive games despite scoring fewer than 20 points for the first time since Weeks 14-15, 2004, when they went 13-3 and advanced to Super Bowl XXXIX.
“I think we’re slowly stacking each week,” said outside linebacker/edge Jalyx Hunt. “We’re not making the same mistakes we made in the first game, and that’s how you get better progressively during the season. It took a while for the defense to come along last year as well, but that’s what we’re doing right now, we’re finding our stride.”
Here are my four reasons for the resurgence:
1) Nakobe Dean’s return. The linebacker missed the first seven games, and has sacks in back-to-back outings. He had to get past a pair of running backs known for their stout pass protection. Dean didn’t just get past them, he knocked them into tomorrow, starting with Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs and then Detroit’s David Montgomery.
Dean obliterated both, forced a strip-sack fumble from the Packers’ Jordan Love, and leveled the Lions’ Jared Goff for a seven-yard loss after Detroit took over at Philly’s 29 following a failed tush push in the final three minutes.
“We want to play on our terms,” said Dean. “We want to set the tone as a defense. We always want to be physical. We want to be the most physical team out there at all times just imposing our will. That’s how we like to play.”
Three More Reasons For Defensive Resurgence
2) Jaelan Phillips’ addition. In two games, the trade acquisition from the Miami Dolphins’ stat line is something like that song ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’: 98 snaps, 13 quarterback pressures, 11 tackles, four QB hits, two tackles for loss, one sack, and a forced fumble.
“I feel very comfortable in the defense, and I think that’s a credit to the guys around me,” he said. “They welcomed me in with open arms. I came in working hard and am excited to be part of something special.”
3) Adoree Jackson’s growth in Vic Fangio’s scheme. He has closed the revolving door at the second cornerback spot with solid play in the last two games. He’s played close to 100 percent of the snaps in that span, making six tackles with two pass breakups.
“I see us all playing together, but there’s always room for improvement,” said Jackson after beating the Lions. “As good as it may seem and everybody will blow it out of proportion, but we’re going to come into work tomorrow and see what we can correct and get better. This is just a stepping-stone of what we wanna be and what we can be.”
4) Rookie safety Drew Mukuba’s improvement. The rookie safety leads the team in interceptions, with two of their six, but, more importantly, he hasn’t made the glaring coverage mistakes or missed as many tackles as he did earlier in the season.
“Early in the year, he had some, you know, bad plays that led to big plays for the opponent, and we haven’t had that lately,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. “(Pro Football Hall of Fame football coach) Bud Grant always used to say, for every rookie you play, add a loss to your loss column. I had another guy say, ‘You gotta pay taxes on when you play rookies,’ but now it’s Game 11 coming up. He’s not a rookie anymore.”
