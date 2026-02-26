Georgia TE Oscar Delp Could Help Eagles Repopulate The TE Room

PHILADELPHIA - Georgia is never a bad place to start when speculating about potential help for the Eagles in the upcoming NFL Draft.

GM Howie Roseman has tapped into the Bulldogs program again and again over recent years, selecting six different players who matriculated in Athens dating to 2022 when Jordan Davis arrived as the 13th overall pick, and teammate Nakobe Dean quickly followed in Round 3.

The next year, it was Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith in the first round and Kelee Ringo in the fourth. Roseman took a breather in 2024 before getting back to it with Smael Mondon in the fifth round of the 2025 draft.

The fact that the Eagles have had so much success tapping into Kirby Smart students, coupled with the organization needing to rebuild the tight end room, highlights that a formal meeting with Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp at the NFL Scouting Combine, as reported by multiple boots on the ground in Indianapolis, could be valuable intelligence.

Meetings should be taken with a grain of salt at the Combine because every team tries to meet with as many prospects as possible for due diligence, and the results could be positive or negative.

However, the Eagles' recent history with Georgia products and a need at TE raises the antenna.

What’s interesting about Delp is how he described himself on the podium in Indy.

“I think I’m looked at as a blocking tight end, when I look at myself like I’m a receiving tight end who learned how to block,” the 6-foot-5, 245-pound prospect noted.

Room To Grow

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

When Eagles On SI checked in with a veteran NFL scout on Delp we got the opposite.

“He’s got sure hands, versatility to move from Y to H-back, and some mismatch potential [as a receiver], but needs to get stronger and sharpen his technique as a blocker,” the scout said. “He’s willing, though, so I think the upside is there.”

The Eagles’ top three TEs from last season – Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, and Kylen Granson – were all receivers first are set to be unrestricted free agents in March. Roseman, meanwhile, has noted he must evolve as an evaluator to better populate what new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion wants at the position.

"I would say that the tight end position starts with me in evolving," Roseman admitted last week when talking with Eagles On SI and other beat reporters at the Jefferson Health Training Complex. "I think that from my perspective, I've always had an affinity for kind of the receiving tight ends. I think that's shown in my work. ... So I think that also something that as you evolve as a GM, as an evaluator, and you watch what's out there, you got to be cognizant of the fact that at some levels the game has changed.”

Delp might a Day 3 answer as a backup to start his career who can grow into the kind of two-way threat the Eagles are looking for.

