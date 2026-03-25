Heavyweight Prospects That Could Interest Eagles Step Onto Pro Day Stages

Pro Days get kicked up a notch on Wednesday, when heavyweight schools such as Ohio State, Alabama, and Texas A&M, with their heavyweight prospects, hold theirs. Here’s a closer look at prospects that could entice the Eagles in next month’s draft.

ALABAMA

Kadyn Proctor. An offensive tackle whom many mock drafters have the Eagles taking with the 23rd overall pick. There haven’t been any reports of the Eagles scheduling a top-30 visit with him yet, but there’s still plenty of time for that. In the meantime, they will get another chance to see the 6-7, 352-pound (maybe) big man’s footwork and technique.

Germie Bernard. His best spot may be in the slot, and here’s a little of what NFL Media wrote about him: “Strong, sturdy wideout. … He’s quick, elusive, and strong to generate yards after the catch. His speed is good but not elite, and he lacks a home run gear to pull away from pursuit.”

LT Overton. It’s no secret the Eagles could use another pass rusher or two, and he could still be on the board in the third round, at which point he could be a value pick for the Eagles. He had just seven sacks in his career, with four last year, so the more he can show on Wednesday, the better it could help his stock.

Strong Tight End Market At Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Max Klare (86) runs the ball against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Ann Arbor, Michigan. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

OHIO STATE

Max Klare. He is a popular choice among mock drafters to be an Eagle by the time Day 2 ends on April 24. One AFC executive told NFL Media: “He doesn’t have Dalton Kincaid’s catch skills, but he could have that kind of production with how athletic he is.” The Eagles had a formal meeting with him at the NFL Scouting Combine last month, so there is interest.

Will Kacmarek. Klare isn’t the only tight end who could interest the Eagles. Kacmarek is noted for his blocking ability, something the Eagles are looking for. At 6-6, 258 pounds, he ran a 4.74 40 at the Combine. He could be a UDFA candidate.

Lorenzo Styles. The brother of Sonny Styles, the safety could be an undrafted free agent candidate, though he did show improved technique and consistency in 2025, so his best football could be ahead of him.

Caden Curry. An edge rusher whose tape doesn’t always match his production, but with only one season as a starter, his best football could be ahead of him.

TEXAS A&M

KC Concepcion. Some have him going to the Eagles at No. 23. He is basically a slot receiver at this stage of his career, one who had 919 yards and nine touchdowns last year. He is the No. 33 prospect on Daniel Jeremiah’s list of top-50 prospects.

Cashius Howell. A pass rusher who could be a good trade-down candidate for the Eagles. Listed at No. 28 on Jeremiah’s top 50, he is a 6-2, 253-pound rusher – who some consider undersized - who had 27 sacks in his last four years of college, with his first two years played at Bowling Green.

Chase Bisontis. One of the nation’s top guard prospects who could be in play for the Eagles in the second round. He is No. 49 on Jeremiah’s list.

Ar’maj Reed-Adams. A guard who is a little on the older side after spending six years in college, his ability in space would need improvement, but he could perhaps be a good developmental piece for new line coach Chris Kuper.

-Other schools holding pro days on Wednesday include Arizona (safety Treydan Stukes), Central Florida (Malachi Lawrence), Nebraska, and Wake Forest.