'Draft Lag' Hurts Eagles: Georgia's Monroe Freeling's Skyrocketing Stock Could Reach Top 10

The NFL Draft process often features a noticeable lag between mock drafts and the actual evaluations organizations are making internally.

When prospects are described as “rising” or “falling,” it usually reflects media and analysts catching up to existing team beliefs rather than major shifts in scouting convictions.

Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow

The main exception is significant new medical information, which can truly reshape a player's stock overnight.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, who pick in the first round at No. 23 overall, addressing the offensive line remains the strong consensus priority for GM Howie Roseman.

That said, “the lag” has likely already removed one intriguing option from Philadelphia's realistic board: athletic Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling.

Early in the 2026 draft cycle, Freeling wasn't frequently discussed as a first-round talent, let alone a potential top-10 pick or the first OT selected.

Now, he's a consensus first-rounder across major mock drafts, with an average projected landing spot closer to 10 than 20.

Several prominent evaluators, including Mel Kiper Jr., have him as high as No. 6 overall, potentially leapfrogging Miami's Francis Mauigoa as the top tackle in the class.

In short, Freeling is viewed as OT1 or OT2 by many NFL teams, which puts him well out of reach for the Eagles at 23.

The Shift

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

This matters for Philadelphia because Roseman appears ready to adjust the profile of offensive linemen he's targeting, following the transition from longtime O-line coach Jeff Stoutland to Chris Kuper.

Kuper brings a background more aligned with a Shanahan-style outside-zone scheme that prioritizes movement, athleticism, and stretch-zone principles.

Roseman initially downplayed major changes ahead of the scouting combine, but he later acknowledged a potential shift:

"I think that the way that we want to build our offensive line and how we want it to look from left to right, based on the players that we have at certain spots to complement them hasn't changed,” the GM said. “Will there be maybe a little bit more emphasis on movement and athleticism, maybe a click? Maybe.

“But at the same time that also doesn't discount really good players who are maybe known more for displacing defenders in the run game because there's always a place for those guys."

In other words, "second place." Power-based linemen will still have value, but they're now secondary to athletic movers in the new scheme.

That's why a prospect like Clemson's Blake Miller—a reliable tackle option with solid movement skills and athleticism—could align better as a fit than Alabama's massive but less mobile Kadyn Proctor, who was an early popular mock projection for the Eagles before the coaching change.