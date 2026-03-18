Inside the Eagles' Acquisition of Andy Dalton, Next Steps

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding to the quarterback room.

Once free agency opened up, the Eagles' quarterback room quietly took a hit as Sam Howell, who spent the 2025 season as Philadelphia's No. 3 signal-caller, left to join the Dallas Cowboys. On Wednesday, the Eagles replaced him, at the very least. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles are acquiring three-time Pro Bowler Andy Dalton and sending a 2027 second-round pick to the Carolina Panthers in the process.

"Trade: Panthers are trading veteran QB Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per sources."

This certainly isn't the first time the Eagles have swung a trade for a quarterback under Howie Roseman. Last offseason, the Eagles acquired Howell. The year before, the Eagles acquired Kenny Pickett. Dalton is another name to add to that list. Right now, the Eagles' quarterback room includes Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee and Dalton.

The Eagles have a new QB coming to town

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Unsurprisingly, the addition of Dalton has gotten the chatter started about the idea of trading McKee. Well, not necessarily started. ESPN's Dan Graziano and Ben Solak ranked McKee as the No. 13 trade candidate of the offseason on Feb. 25 and set the odds of a deal getting done at 20 percent. At the time, Graziano and Solak floated the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs as possible fits.

Brooks Kubena of The Athletic did note in the aftermath of the Dalton deal that it is not necessarily an "immediate step" towards a McKee trade.

"Checked in with those familiar with Tanner McKee and any emerging trade market," Kubena wrote. "I would not take today’s Andy Dalton trade as an immediate step in that direction."

In the short term, the Eagles upgrade their quarterback room from the 2025 season. Hurts and McKee are in town and Dalton is an upgrade over Howell. As for next steps, even if there isn't an immediate move coming, the market is worth watching. The NFL Draft will begin in April. If the Eagles can get draft compensation in return for McKee. who has just one season left on his deal, it's worth a listen. If the Eagles were to trade McKee, a quarterback room with Hurts, Dalton and drafting a rookie would be perfectly fine. The next steps are at least surveying the market and seeing if someone is willing to bite.

All in all, this is another quiet move by the Eagles that improves the roster in general, like the Hollywood Brown signing or Riq Woolen coming to town, only on a smaller scale.