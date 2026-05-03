What the NFL Draft Told Us About Nick Sirianni’s Real Plan for the Eagles At Quarterback

Are the Philadelphia Eagles really going to carry four quarterbacks in 2026?

That may just be the plan, as the Eagles checked all the boxes at quarterback be selecting Cole Payton in the fifth round of the draft. The Eagles didn't exactly need a quarterback, and were set at the position for 2026.

Jalen Hurts is the starter. Tanner McKee is the QB2 and Andy Dalton is the veteran QB3. Simple right?

There are some layers to this. Hurts is in the last season of making $51 million in guaranteed salary while McKee and Dalton are free agents after the 2026 season. Essentially the quarterback position is uncertain behind Hurts -- and there's an argument to be made his future is uncertain.

In drafting Cole Payton, there could be more than meets the eye.

So what is the plan with Payton?

The Eagles want a young quarterback to develop, which is why investing a Day 3 pick in Payton was worth it for them. Payton can learn and develop behind Hurts and McKee, similar to McKee did when he was learning behind Hurts and Marcus Mariota in his rookie season in 2023.

Payton won't have the pressure of actually having to take a regular season snap at quarterback, not with McKee and Dalton around to backup Hurts. This is essentially a redshirt year for Payton, just like it is for third-round pick Markel Bell -- who is projected to be the successor to Lane Johnson at right tackle.

There is incentive for the Eagles to keep four quarterbacks and just have Payton learn as the QB4. Is it unorthodox? Yes, assuming McKee and Dalton are on the roster in 2026.

Could Payton be used for something else?

If Payton is on the roster, he won't just be a game day inactive right? The Eagles have to have up to seven inactives on game day, so it's possible Payton could just redshirt the year.

What if Payton is used for something else? Payton is a dual-threat quarterback, mostly used in a Taysom Hill role before getting the starting job at North Dakota State. The Eagles could use Payton similar to Hill, especially with his athletic ability outside the pocket to create space and make plays.

Philadelphia already has gadget-type players in Wicks and Hollywood Brown. Why not use Payton in similar fashion in red zone packages? If the Eagles want to get more creative in short-yardage situations, and Payton will make defenses think if he's getting the ball.

Payton can be a thrower, H-back, or ball carrier. If he's on the field, defenses will have to account for him when Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley are also to be accounted for. He could be an added wrinkle -- or a very good decoy -- in this offense.

This is if Payton is active on game day, of course.

Could a quarterback be traded this year?

Here's the catch. The Eagles don't have to trade any of their backup quarterbacks.

McKee and Dalton are in the final year of their deal, with McKee making $1.1 million in base salary this year and Dalton making $1.5 million. They aren't making much, but that could amke either expendable.

McKee has more value since he has success starting games in the NFL -- and is on a rookie contract. There is value in a quarterback with an accurate arm who can get rid of the ball quick and read a defense.

McKee thrived under former Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore two years ago, and put himself in consideration to be a QB2 for not just the Eagles -- but other franchises. While McKee has value, he may just have more value in Philadelphia.

This all depends on what the Eagles could get in return. A safety or interior lineman perhaps? That could justify a trade, but the Eagles value the backup quarterback position too heavily to just dump McKee and go witha 39-year old Dalton.

The future at quarterback past this season is in question. For 2026 it's set, with Payton aboard.