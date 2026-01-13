One Eagles Star Who May Have Played Final Snap In Philadelphia

The offseason is just starting to kick off for the Philadelphia Eagles, but it won't be long until decisions have to be made.

Fortunately, the Eagles have Howie Roseman running the show as the team's general manager. Roseman has proven over and over again that he -- and the Eagles front office as a whole -- knows how to build a winning football team. Philadelphia is the two-time reigning NFC East champions and won Super Bowl LIX, but the team has a long offseason ahead after being upset by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card Round.

The last time the Eagles were upset in the playoffs, they responded by bringing Saquon Barkley to town as well as Zack Baun -- who turned out to be a better signing than anyone could've hoped for. The Eagles also drafted Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean and brought safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson back to town. Overall, Philadelphia responded.

Will the tight end return?

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) carries the ball for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Eagles will have to do so again this offseason, but there are internal pieces to be concerned about as well. For example, tight end Dallas Goedert. It seemed like the 2024 season was going to be his final one in Philadelphia. After the Super Bowl, Goedert popped up in trade rumors left and right with one year left on his deal.

This was even the case leading to the 2025 NFL Draft, but Philadelphia didn't take a rookie tight end and ended up restructuring Goedert's deal with the franchise. He had a great season with 60 catches, 591 yards, and 11 touchdowns in the regular season. Goedert added two touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing -- in the Wild Card Round as well.

Goedert is now 31 years old and should cash in this offseason. In comparison, Mark Andrews landed a three-year, $39 million extension with the Baltimore Ravens this season. Goedert is a year older, but had a significantly better 2025 season. Andrews had 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

If the Eagles want Goedert, they're going to have to pay him. But Philadelphia already has a wildly expensive offense and just over $20 million in salary cap space, per Over The Cap. It would be nice to keep him in town and should absolutely be considered, but with what should be a big payday coming, there's a chance he gets priced out of Philadelphia.

