Instant Grade: Eagles Swing Surprise QB Trade for Andy Dalton

The Philadelphia Eagles seemingly have found a new backup quarterback.

There was a bit of chatter early on in the offseason that Tanner McKee could be expendable this offseason in trade talks. Those conversations certainly could pick up steam in the near future. On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles are acquiring three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Andy Dalton in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick.

"Trade: Panthers are trading veteran QB Andy Dalton to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2027 seventh-round pick, per sources," Schefter wrote.

Instant Grade: A

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

This is a good deal on first look for the Eagles. Dalton is a 15-year veteran and three-time Pro Bowler who has capably transitioned from being a starter in the league to a backup. The Eagles reportedly bring him in for a very minimal package as well. A future seventh-round pick is almost nothing in the grand scheme of things. In return, the Eagles get a guy who could step in at a moment's notice if an injury were to pop up with Jalen Hurts.



Also, this deal does add more fuel to the idea of trading McKee this offseason. He has just one more season left on his deal and is 25 years old. With Dalton already in the mix, that gives Philadelphia flexibility if McKee were to get traded. The NFL Draft is just over one month away. There are teams still looking around for quarterbacks. With Dalton in the fold, the Eagles can get out ahead of trade talks and see if anyone is willing to bite.



That's not to say McKee isn't good. He has shown flashes for the Eagles when he has been given an opportunity. But there isn't a pathway to playing time in Philadelphia. The Eagles are bringing in someone who is at the stage of his career in which he is a backup and can try to get a better return for the young signal-caller before he heads to free agency next offseason. Also, with Sam Howell out the door this offseason, Philadelphia already lost a depth option. So, Dalton immediately fixes that.