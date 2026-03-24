It May Come Down To A Trade Choice For Eagles: Safety Or Pass Rusher

A safety or an edge rusher. That’s a decision the Eagles might be wrestling with at this very moment. Either way, if they want one, it will come via a trade, because the free agent market’s aisles are mostly picked over.

In one corner is Jessie Bates III, a veteran safety with the Atlanta Falcons.

In the other corner is Jonathan Greenard, a pass rusher with the Minnesota Vikings.

Bleacher Report got the masses riled up when it suggested the Eagles trade for Bates to plug into what looks like a patchwork safety group that includes veteran Marcus Epps, second-year player Drew Mukuba, who missed the final quarter of his rookie year with a broken ankle, cornerback convert Michael Carter II, special teamer JT Gray, and practice squad veteran Andre Sam.

Yeah, the Eagles could use Bates, though is Epps that much worse than him?

Production-wise, yes. Bates has 27 interceptions since entering the league as the 54th overall pick in 2018, five picks after the Eagles had taken Dallas Goedert. Only once in his eight seasons has he failed to make at least three interceptions in a year, and that was five years ago when he had only one. He’s one year younger than Epps and as durable as they come, never playing less than 15 games in a season.

Schematically, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio will make it work with Epps and may have to – at least until the draft – because the Eagles already traded Atlanta safety Sydney Brown. It feels like the two teams could have made something work for Bates at the same time.

Perhaps it’s the price tag Bates brings. He has a $24 million salary cap charge, though, this being the final year of his contract, the Eagles might be able to negotiate a restructure to add more years.

In This Corner, A Pass Rusher

Dec 14, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) and Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew van Ginkel (43) celebrate after a play during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

As for Greenard, a shoulder injury that required surgery limited him to 12 games last year, which caused a dip in his sack production. He had just three after putting up 24.5 in the previous two seasons combined. He has a cap charge of $21M, but the contract is manageable if the Eagles choose to move on after one season.

The Eagles' depth chart on the edge is limited right now, with just Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, Brandon Graham, and Ta’Quon Graham there now.

There has already been groundwork laid in a deal for Greenard, and maybe Roseman and the Vikings get something done in the days leading up to the draft on April 23. Maybe there’s even a trade on the first night.

Maybe Roseman and the Falcons talked about a separate deal for Bates, and that’s the way the Eagles go before or during the draft. Or, maybe Roseman just hangs on to his picks and brings in cheap labor via the draft at both positions.