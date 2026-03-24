One Pro Bowl Upgrade Who Could Bolster Eagles' Defense

The Philadelphia Eagles may need to get creative if they want to solve their biggest roster hole this offseason.

That is, of course, in reference to the pass rush. The Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency to the Carolina Panthers and the biggest move to replace him so far has been signing linebacker Arnold Ebiketie. The 27-year-old pass rusher is someone with big-time upside — he had six sacks each in 2023 and 2024 — but isn't a one-to-one replacement for Phillips. The pass rush has gotten the most headlines, but the Eagles have more to do outside of it as well. Some point to safety as an area that needs a boost. As of right now, the Eagles may actually have the needed boost already on the roster. The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that Michael Carter II is going to get a look at safety.

But if there is a position group outside of the pass rush the Eagles should look to add, it would be safety. Bleacher Report's Moe Moton floated an intriguing solution: Jessie Bates III of the Atlanta Falcons.

Should the Eagles consider something like this?

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III (3) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Eagles acquire Jessie Bates III to patch up pass coverage," Moton speculated. "The Philadelphia Eagles are sorely lacking in quality experience at safety. They lost Reed Blankenship in free agency and traded Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons. Andrew Mukuba has started in 10 career games. Philadelphia re-signed Marcus Epps, who only played 33 percent of the defensive snaps last year. Last season, Mukuba made plays on the ball, recording three pass breakups and two interceptions, but he allowed a 113 passer rating in coverage.

"While edge-rusher stands out as another position of need, the Eagles don't have a surefire starter at safety. They must add a reliable deep-cover defender before the draft. ... Nonetheless, in the final year of his contract, Bates has an inflated cap number of $24.8 million. With a new regime in place, Atlanta may consider trading him for draft capital. If that's the case, the Eagles can pounce on an opportunity to add a Pro Bowl-caliber defender to their secondary."

The idea makes sense from the perspective that Bates would be an upgrade at safety. He's an eight-year veteran and one-time Pro Bowler with 27 total interceptions, including three in 2025. The pass rush is the big hole for Philadelphia right now. Safety would be No. 2 or No. 3, depending on how you view offensive line depth. If the Eagles view safety as the No. 2 need on the team, then it would make sense to give the Falcons a call and see if they can pluck Bates away. He is expensive, though, with a salary cap hit over $24 million for the 2026 season. Arguably, that's too high if the Eagles view safety as the team's No. 3 problem and maybe even if they view safety as the No. 2 problem for the team.

There's no doubt that Bates would be an upgrade and help, but everything starts with the pass rush. If the Eagles can bolster it for cheap, then this route makes sense. If not, then Bates likely would be too expensive for really what the Eagles need.