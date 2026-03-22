Eagles Still Eyeing $76 Million Jaelan Phillips Replacement

The Philadelphia Eagles' pass rush is the most prominent hole on the roster right now.

Philadelphia has had a quietly solid offseason, despite losing guys like Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship and Nakobe Dean. The two biggest roster holes entering the offseason were the pass rush and the No. 2 outside cornerback spot. The No. 3 receiver spot and safety became holes as well with Blankenship leaving as well as Jahan Dotson. Also, the Eagles could use more depth at offensive tackle.

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Philadelphia has responded by signing Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones as well as retaining Michael Carter II to bolster the cornerback room. Hollywood Brown came to town to add to the receiver room. The Eagles re-signed Marcus Epps to help at safety. The Eagles signed fellow safety JT Gray, who could help at safety, but is more of a special teams ace. He happens to be one of the best in football on special teams and is a three-time All-Pro. Overall, the Eagles have addressed holes without breaking the bank. With all of that being said, the pass rush remains an issue.

The Eagles are still looking

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jonathan Greenard (58) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Eagles were tied to Trey Hendrickson, but he joined the Baltimore Ravens. Another name that popped up was Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Philadelphia reportedly was even in contact with his agent about an extension, but no trade has gotten done to this point. The reports of interest in Greenard surfaced around the new league year. Over a week has passed, as of writing, but no deal. That doesn't mean there isn't interest, though. The Athletic's Zach Berman reported that a trade is still possible and "interest is present."

"There’s still a chance the Eagles draft over him or even trade for Jonathan Greenard. But this is the signing that might not have received enough attention relative to the potential impact on the team," Berman wrote. " ... Edge rusher is a big position to watch, even with [Arnold Ebiketie]. Greenard is challenging to predict because it requires compensation in a trade and with a new deal, but the interest is present."

The fact that there is still reported interest is positive, at least. Greenard is 28 years old and has 38 sacks in six seasons. He had 24 1/2 sacks alone across the 2023 and 2024 seasons for Minnesota. The 2025 season was a bit of a step back with three sacks in 12 games. He signed a four-year, $76 million deal that has two seasons left. That's a fair value for someone with two seasons under his belt with 12 or more sacks. If the Eagles can get a deal over the finish line, he would be a seamless replacement for Phillips without having to give out a nine-figure deal.