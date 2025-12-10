Jake Elliott's Struggles Are Becoming An Issue For The Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Life moves at a breakneck speed in the NFL and Jake Elliott’s recent struggles highlight that sentiment.

Once one of the league’s premier kickers, Elliott was a Pro Bowl selection in 2022 and second-team All-Pro in 2023, a two-year span in which he missed a total of eight kicks and was 12-for-14 on field goals of over 50 yards.

Over the past two seasons, Elliott is 37th of 42 qualified kickers in FG percentage at 77.2% and dead last in 50-plus attempts at 33.3%.

The veteran has missed six kicks over the Eagles’ last seven games, including a misfire from 48 before halftime in Monday’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Comps Don't Look Good For Veteran Kicker

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers place kicker Cameron Dicker (11) kicks a field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cameron Dicker, who was once an Elliott injury replacement during his rookie season out of Texas in 2022, is one of the NFL’s top kickers now and was 5-for-5 on Monday night for the Chargers, including a 54-yarder in the extra frame that proved to be the difference.

Last season, when Elliott fell into a funk, the organization looked at some inconsistencies with now-retired long-snapper Rick Lovato.

The answer was to bring in veteran Charley Hughlett, long established as one of the more consistent snappers in the game over a decade in Cleveland.

Hughlett was healthy for the first month this season, and Elliott made all 16 kicks over that span (four FGs and 12 PATs). He also made all six of kicks with replacement LS Cal Adomitis until the hiccups started in Minnesota on Oct. 19.

Like SoFi Stadium on Monday night, U.S. Bank Stadium is a pristine environment. However, there have been problematic kicking environments mixed in with games at Green Bay and windy conditions at Lincoln Financial Field against Detroit and Chicago.

So there is context to Elliott’s struggles, but the comps to the league’s other kickers are starting to get too steep to ignore.

The Eagles started Hughlett’s practice window on Wednesday, and he will return from a core muscle injury on Sunday against 2-11 Las Vegas. However, weather should continue to be somewhat challenging for Elliott over the final month of the season with two games at the Linc and one each at Washington and at Buffalo.

At the bare minimum, continued struggles over the final month of the season and a potential playoff run for the Eagles' kicker would force Philadelphia to bring in competition for Elliott in 2026.

