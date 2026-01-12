Jalen Hurts Returns To The Drawing Board With Another New OC Likely

PHILADELPHIA – Jalen Hurts said he knew winning the Super Bowl last year would make this season more challenging, and he’s right. It’s not easy to repeat in the NFL’s salary-cap world. Only three teams have done it since the cap went into effect in 1994 – the Broncos, Patriots, and Chiefs.

“It was a challenging year,” said the Eagles quarterback, last year’s Super Bowl MVP. “I knew it wasn’t going to be easy. I knew it was going to be hard. It was something I definitely embraced as the year went on. It just wasn’t enough. However you want to skin it, we didn’t do enough. So obviously, going back to the drawing board.”

That drawing board will likely include yet another offensive coordinator. And Hurts is fine with that if the Eagles do what is expected and move on from Kevin Patullo and open the door for another OC. Maybe the Eagles will allow him some input on who the next OC will be and other personnel decisions as he enters his seventh season as a pro.

“My line is always open,” said Hurts. “However involved and whatever level of inquiry I am, I’ll definitely be available.”

Jalen Hurts Expected To Have Yet Another OC

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Only once since he was drafted in 2021 has Hurts had an OC for more than one year, and that was Shane Steichen, who stuck around for two years before becoming the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

“Changes have not prevented us from having an opportunity to go on championship runs,” he said. “With all the changes, and all the things that have gone on, and changes over time, we still found ourselves in the playoffs and in the positions to be in the tournament and play in the tournament.

“…You can’t say that every situation has been the most comfortable. But I’ve been able to find my way out of it and find ways to win and find ways to success. That’s a part of growth. And I’ve never run away from growth.”

Hurts is now 6-4 in the postseason and 1-1 in the Super Bowl as the only quarterback in Eagles history to start in two of them. He will be 28 when his next chance arrives to play in a third.

He was asked what changes he would like to see with the offense to make that potentially happen.

“I just want to win,” he said. “I want to win. You play the game to win championships and put yourselves in those opportunities to win championships. Obviously, that starts with having cohesiveness and good sequencing and having a flow where everyone is on the same page and going out there and doing that.

“I think that’s been the humbling thing for me as a leader. I’ve been able to learn more about myself, more about my team, and more about what it takes and what it demands for a quarterback, and just growing throughout my time.”

