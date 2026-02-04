Jalen Hurts Teams Up With Cowboys To Lead NFC In Pro Bowl Flag Football

There could be some former Eagles who exchange the wings on their helmets for the hated star this offseason. The Dallas Cowboys already nabbed defensive backs coach Christian Parker as their defensive coordinator, but they may not be done raiding Philly’s defensive stockpile.

Free agents like Nakobe Dean, Reed Blankenship, and even Jaelan Phillips could leave for Dallas if the price is right and the Eagles let them walk away without a contract offer. Someone who won’t be swapping his helmet is Jalen Hurts, though he sure got “chummy” with some Cowboys during the Pro Bowl flag football game.

The Eagles QB threw three touchdowns in the NFC’s 66-52 comeback win over the AFC on Tuesday night in San Francisco. All three TD throws went to Cowboys – two to tight end Jake Ferguson, the other was the game-winner to CeeDee Lamb.

Hurts even executed a slow-motion tush push as time expired on the game. Players on both teams smiled while the play was executed. The tush push could be removed from the game this offseason, but if it is, at least both teams seemed to get a kick out of it if that was the last time it is ever seen.

Cooper DeJean Made A Play In Pro Bowl Flag Game

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) greets Washington Commanders tight end Ben Sinnott (82) after the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Playing in his first Pro Bowl flag game, Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean came up with a stop by ripping the flag off Broncos’ receiver Courtland Sutton just before Sutton touched the pylon with the nose of the ball at the end of the first half.

Hurts was a late addition to the NFC side, making him a three-time Pro Bowl selection tying him with Randall Cunningham, Norm Van Brocklin, and Bobby Thomason for second-most in team history. Donovan McNabb leads all quarterbacks with six Pro Bowl selections.

The Eagles QB came off a season in which he threw for career-high with 25 touchdown passes to just six interceptions, with four coming in one game. With eight rushing touchdowns, Hurts joined Buffalo's Josh Allen as the only active players since 2000 with 30+ total touchdowns in four straight seasons.

Still, it was a season that, despite 11 wins, ended with a disappointing loss in the first round of the playoffs against the San Franciso 49ers. Nevertheless, Hurts isn’t going anywhere.

I love Jalen Hurts,” said head coach Nick Sirianni in the season-ending press conference with GM Howie Roseman on Jan. 15. “I love everything that he brings to the table. Every time you step on the field, you feel very confident that you can win any game that you're going to play when you have him as your quarterback. He has shown that to this organization, to myself, to Howie, to the city, that he's a winner and he is able to do many different things at a very high level.”

Added Roseman: “We have won a lot of games with Jalen as our quarterback. We've won a world championship with him as an MVP in that game, so I think obviously he's done a tremendous job as our starting quarterback.”

