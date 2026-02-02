Eagles-Only Mock Draft Delivers Heavy Dose Of Offense For Sean Mannion

PHILADELPHIA – My first Eagles-only mock draft covered only their first four picks on the first two days of the NFL draft. This one goes a step further, predicting all eight picks over three days in April. My picks were made with new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion in mind, as well as the recently wrapped Senior Bowl.

FIRST ROUND

No. 23: Gennings Dunker, Iowa, offensive line. He was my first pick here in my first mock draft and I’m not coming off of it after watching him and hearing him interviewed at the Senior Bowl. Many have him as a second-round pick, but it’s not worth rolling the dice, crossing your fingers and hoping he will be there when the Eagles’ pick comes around again at No. 54.

The ability to play guard or tackle is what does it for me with this 6-5, 315-pounder. The Eagles have a couple of players with center/guard versatility in Drew Kendall and Willie Lampkin, but need more with guard/tackle ability. He played 25 games at right tackle in 31 games. Guard might be his home in the NFL.

Gennings Dunker At The Senior Bowl

Iowa Tackle/Guard Gennings Dunker said he will play anywhere a team wants him to play. He’s even working on snapping ahead of the combine to maybe play center. pic.twitter.com/ELKPt8hRIC — Cody Stoots (@Cody_Stoots) January 28, 2026

SECOND ROUND

No. 54: Omar Cooper, Indiana, receiver. In my first mock, I had him going in the third round, but I don’t think he gets there. He is 6-1, 200 pounds, and excels in yards after the catch. He had 13 touchdown catches and 937 yards. Two years ago, he averaged 21.2 yards per catch with seven touchdowns and 28 receptions. He’s only scratching the surface of his potential.

THIRD ROUND

No. 68: Sam Roush, Stanford, tight end. He was the best tight end at the Senior Bowl by all accounts, and he went to Stanford, which also produced Zach Ertz. The 6-5, 260-pounder is considered a strong in-line blocker and can hold up in the pass game. His route running might need more polish, but, as an NFC personnel director told NFL Media: “He’s big, tough, and sound as a blocker and he’s a really smart kid, too. Picks up everything quickly.”

No. 98: Zakee Wheatley, Penn State, safety. The Eagles will need safeties if they don’t bring back free agents Reed Blankenship and/or Marcus Epps. Wheatley was the pick here in my first mock. At 6-2, 200 pounds, he is a physical player and is always around the ball.



Eagles Could Add Cornerback In Draft

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) reacts in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

FOURTH ROUND

No. 122: Keionte Scott, Miami, cornerback. He is 6-0, 192 and excels in the slot and is good no press coverage.

No. 137: Wesley Williams, Duke, edge. The Eagles could take somebody higher in the draft at this position depending on whether or not Jaelan Phillips and/or Brandon Graham return, but even if they do, Williams would be a good addition. He was a Shrine Bowl standout and, at 6-5, 265 pounds, had eight sacks last season.

FIFTH ROUND

No. 147: Cole Payton, North Dakota State, quarterback. He was named his team’s player of the game at the Senior Bowl after completing 5 of 10 passes for 72 yards and adding 22 rushing yards on five carries, featuring a 19-yard run. He’s a dual-threat quarterback who is about six years younger than Jalen Hurts.

No. 179: Trey Smack, Florida, kicker. Why not let him compete with Jake Elliott, whose field goal percentage has dipped the past two seasons, from 93.8 in 2023 to 77.8 in 2024 to 74.1 last season? The Eagles can save some money under the salary cap if they move on from Elliott when training camp ends, provided Smack wins the job. Smack made a 57-yard field goal at the end of the first half at the Senior Bowl and is deadly from 50-plus. The Eagles drafted Alex Henery in 2011, and that turned out well.

