Eagles Fallout as Jeff Stoutland Abruptly Announces Exit

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to have to find a way to replace a juggernaut this offseason.

Jeff Stoutland has been a key member of the franchise since 2013. He joined the team as offensive line coach after spending time at Alabama in 2011 and 2012. He's been with the franchise through two Super Bowl wins and has helped to develop consistent offensive lines for years. That won't be the case with Philadelphia in 2026, though. On Wednesday, he announced on X that he is leaving the franchise.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote on X. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been [a] great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

The Eagles lost a coaching legend

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Philadelphia,



I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end.



When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back.



The past 13 years have been the great… — Jeff Stoutland (@CoachStoutland) February 4, 2026

That's a significant loss for the franchise, to say the least. He has been the offensive line coach since 2013 and also took on the role of run game coordinator in 2018. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported that Stoutland's role was reduced, in reference to the running game.

"From what I understand, at some point last season, that was pretty much taken away from him," McLane reported. "Now, I don't know if that was because he wasn't getting the job done or they just decided, 'Okay, we're better at doing this.' I would be surprised if he returns as a run game coordinator. Even if they bring in someone who does run his type of scheme, I think that's possibly something that could be taken away from him and he'll come back as the offensive line coach and be able to focus strictly on getting these guys to play better."

Clearly, there was something going on behind the scenes and now the Eagles lose the legendary offensive line coach. The fact that he took to X and specifically noted that he "decided" that his time with the Eagles was coming to an end shows it was his choice. He also didn't use the word retirement. We may never know the full story, but clearly there was something going on.

This is a big loss. The Eagles' offensive line struggled with injuries in 2025, but has been consistently among the best in football with him leading the charge. Now, the Eagles need to fill massive shoes.

More NFL: Derrick Henry Publicly Pushes for Eagles-AJ Brown Trade