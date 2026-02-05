Jason Kelce’s Reaction Shows How Big Eagles-Jeff Stoutland Exit Is

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a significant piece of the franchise on Wednesday night.

Longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland announced his exit from the role on X on Wednesday night.

"Philadelphia, I’ve decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end," Stoutland wrote. "When I arrived here in 2013, I did not know what I was signing up for. I quickly learned what this city demands. But more importantly, what it gives back. The past 13 years have been the great privilege of my coaching career. I didn’t just work here, I became one of you. Stout out."

The Eagles lost a legend

Dec 29, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland during warmups against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a big deal for the franchise. Stoutland has been in Philadelphia since 2013 and has won two Super Bowls with the franchise. He's widely respected around the league and has helped to develop some significant talent in Philadelphia. One of the biggest success stories in recent memory for the franchise certainly was Jason Kelce. The 2011 sixth-round pick spent his entire career in Philadelphia and earned seven Pro Bowl nods and was an All-Pro six times as well. After the news broke about Stoutland's exit, Kelce took to X with a message.

"There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland," Kelce wrote. "The consistent passion and his eagerness to teach pushed my teammates, me, and our room to amazing success. More importantly, we became incredibly close as people. It was more than just coaching and teaching, it was his presence and sense of urgency that was unaccepting of mediocrity and potential left behind. He will undoubtedly be missed inside the building, and everyone that played for him. I am [incredibly] grateful to have played for Stout, 1 of 1 coach and person. I love you coach."

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the "plan" is for Stoutland to have "some sort of involvement" with Philadelphia, but did note that he will have other teams checking in.

"The plan is for Jeff Stoutland to have some sort of involvement with the Eagles’ organization," Garafolo wrote. "But he will absolutely have other teams checking in with him immediately. They’ve smelled blood in the water for quite some time and are interested in him."

The Eagles just filled the offensive coordinator position and now there is another important job wide open.

