Josh Grizzard Gets A Second Interview With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Add former Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Josh Grizzard to the presumed finalists group to be the next OC in Philadelphia.

Grizzard, 35, joins Green Bay quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion and Indianapolis offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter as known candidates who graduated from virtual interviews to in-person meetings with the Eagles' brass at the NovaCare Complex this week.

Grizzard was elevated from passing game coordinator in Tampa to replace now-Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen as the OC for the Buccaneers in the 2025 season.

After a season in which the Buccaneers finished No. 21 in total offense -- 21st in rushing and 20th in passing -- and No. 18 in points per game, Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles changed directions and hired former Atlanta offensive coordinator Zac Robinson to run the offense.

Robinson also interviewed with the Eagles in what has become a lengthy search that has included over 15 names and has reached into a third week.

A former Ivy League safety at Yale, Grizzard started his journey into an NFL coaching career as an intern with the Carolina Panthers in 2012. He returned to his alma mater as a student assistant in 2013 before moving on to Duke in his native North Carolina as a graduate assistant and quality control coach from 2013 to 2016.

The Miami Dolphins provided Grizzard his first NFL job as a quality control coach from 2017 to 2019 before he was elevated to his first position coach job, mentoring the Dolphins' receivers from 2021 to 2022.

Grizzard spent two more years in QC with the Dolphins before breaking through as the passing game coordinator with the Bucs.

Last season Grizzard did help Baker Mayfield play at a very high level early but things regressed after injuries to top WR Mike Evans and RB1 Bucky Irving.

Competition Arrives

On another front, the Eagles have competition for Cooter in the New York Giants.

New Giants coach John Harbaugh expected Todd Monken to rejoin him as the OC in New York, but Monken got the head-coaching job in Cleveland, opening up things with the Giants, who now want to speak with Cooter.

If Cooter, who has a history with Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni, has options in both cities, his choice will be interesting because he would in theory be the play-caller with both the Eagles and Giants.

