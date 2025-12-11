Kevin Patullo HC Rumors Starting, Including Eagles Rival

Will the Philadelphia Eagles' revolving door at offensive coordinator spin yet again this upcoming offseason?

Since Nick Sirianni took over as the Eagles' head coach ahead of the 2021 season, Kevin Patullo is the team's fourth offensive coordinator. Before Patullo, Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, and Kellen Moore held the title. Moore had the job last year and now is the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Shane Steichen is the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Back in November, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero made a list of different coaches who fans should be watching for the upcoming head coaching cycle. Patullo popped up on the list.

On Thursday, Sports Illustrated senior writer Conor Orr made a list of the top head coaching candidates for the 2026 season and Patullo popped up yet again. Orr also specifically noted that it would be a "surprise" if the New York Giants didn't interview him.

Will the Eagles have to find a new OC?

Aug 7, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"Patullo, 44, is in his first season as the offensive coordinator of the Eagles but has made prior appearances on this list before stepping into one of the most difficult jobs in the NFL," Orr wrote. "Patullo’s strength is his ability to think big picture. Nick Sirianni has leaned heavily on the longtime NFL assistant for his ability to help build a staff and craft larger-scale decisions that can impact the team. From that standpoint, Patullo has been instrumental in helping the Eagles survive myriad coordinator and personnel changes over this run of unprecedented success in Philly.

"With the Giants’ job being open, it would be a surprise if a division rival did not bring him in for an interview."

The Eagles have done a good job over the years of replacing offensive coordinators. It's obviously not as if the team has wanted to, but when you have the success Philadelphia has had over the last few years, teams are going to want to poach coaches left and right.

More NFL: Brandon Graham, Jeffrey Lurie Give Eagles Fans Hope