Legendary NFL Coach Says Eagles 'Look Better On Paper' Than Banged-Up 49ers
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have already won the war of attrition in advance of Sunday’s Wild Card matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.
And that has narrowed the path for the sixth-seeded Niners to pull off the upset against No. 3 Philadelphia, the reigning Super Bowl champions, who will be playing in their 10th postseason game under Nick Sirianni.
“Nobody's dealt with more injuries than the 49ers have,” legendary coach Bill Belichick said on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Go Podcast.” They've been banged up across the board and that's really hurt them defensively.”
The Eagles, meanwhile, played in safe in a Week 18 loss to Washington by sitting several key starters, including quarterback Jalen Hurts.
On Tuesday, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said he expected linebacker Nakobe Dean to return for the Wild Card round after missing two games with a hamstring injury, while team sources indicated right tackle Lane Johnson will return to practice Wednesday and if all goes plan will return against the 49ers after missing the final seven games of the regular season with a Lisfranc foot sprain.
Even though the prospects look bleak for Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers, many still doubt that the uneven Eagles offense will be able to take advantage of any perceived mismatches.
“The big question for Philadelphia, I think, is how are they going to play offensively and how's the quarterback?” Belichick assessed. “How's that going to go?”
Conversely, two Super Bowl berths in three years, and a Lombardi Trophy under Sirianni have many others believing that the Eagles are a light switch away from making another run at the big game in what looks like a field without a dominant team.
As Good As Anybody
“Philadelphia can, as we know, get hot and can be as good as anybody,” said Belichick. “They've been winning a lot on defense this year. So it'll be an interesting matchup there. Two great coaches, Coach Shanahan, Coach Sirianni, and Coach Fangio on defense. It'll be a good matchup from that standpoint.”
The Eagles’ road to victory looks simple and very familiar due to the attrition that will have the 49ers set to start two linebackers – veteran Eric Kendricks and Garret Wallow – who’ve played less than 50 defensive snaps this season.
Belichick noted ball security and strong defense which has been the Eagles' identity when playing well this season.
“Philadelphia looks better on paper. They'll have to go out there and not turn the ball over and play the type of defense they've been playing this season and do a good job on the 49ers,” Belichick said.
