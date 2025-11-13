Eagles' First Week 11 Injury Report Is O-Line Centric

Eagles Today

Four of the five typical offensive line starters were limited on Wednesday's estimated practice report.

John McMullen

Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65).
Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65). / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles shifted to a "Walkthrough Wednesday" to start preparation for their much-anticipated matchup against the high-powered Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

The first injury report of the week was an estimation but all available players were gauges as practice in some form.

Four players were eastimated as limited and they were all members of the Eagles' talented offensive line.

The good news was the All-Pro Lane Johnson was limited with an ankle injury that caused him to miss significant time in Monday's ugly 10-7 win at Green Bay. More so Cam Jurgens was listed as a partial participant with the knee injury that has cost the Pro Bowl center the past two games.

O-Line Depth

Eagles OT Fred Johnson
Eagles OT Fred Johnson at practice. / John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Fred Johnson subbed in for Lane Johnson against the Packers and played well until the latter did return to finish the game. Meanwhile, Brett Toth has played exceptionally well at OC in place of Jurgens in wins over the New York Giants and Packers.

The negative was that Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson was back on the report with a quad injury. That's a new issue for Dickerson, who has already dealt with knee, back and ankle issued this season. Also right guard Tyler Steen was listed as limited with an oblique injury.

Although early in the week, the fact that all four were at least estimated as limited participants is a positive sign for Sunday's game.

Five other Eagles players were on the report as full participants despite dealing with injury issues.

Long-snapper Cal Adomitis (finger), cornerback Jakorian Bennett (pectoral), receiver Darius Cooper (shoulder), offensive lineman Willie Lampkin (knee/ankle), and edge defender Nolan Smith (triceps) start the week with designations.

Bennett was activated off injured reserve and put back on the 53-man roster before the walkthrough practice while Lampkin is in his 21-day practice window (knee/ankle) to potentially return from IR in the next couple of weeks.

Smith and Cooper both recently returned from IR.

The 7-2 Eagles host the 6-3 Lions at Lincoln Financial Field in one of the most-anticpated matchups of the season pitting the two-winningest NFC franchises over the past three-plus seasons.

MORE NFL: Eagles' DC Gets Back Another Option In The Secondary

 

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades.

