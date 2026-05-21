The Philadelphia Eagles were close to trading A.J. Brown to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the deal never materialized, the Rams were interested enough in Brown to get him prior to the post-June 1 deadline that will help the Eagles spread the cap hit over multiple seasons.

Perhaps the Rams peaked other teams interest in Brown, knowing they were close to getting him. Maybe they set the barometer for what the Eagles want in return, setting the stage for Eagles general manager Howie Roseman to get what he wants.

The goal for the Eagles is a first-round pick, preferably in 2027. What makes the Rams' interest in Brown intriguing is their willingness to part ways with a first-round pick for next year and other pieces that the Eagles value.

Roseman is partial to the player-for-player deals, and the Rams have some players that can peak the Eagles attention.

Which players could the Rams part ways with in a Brown trade that would entice the Eagles?

Davante Adams (WR)

Do the Eagles need Adams? Not really, but the Rams will be looking to dump his contract after acquiring Brown.

The Eagles could just take the final year of Adams' deal, which he'll have a salary cap charge of $28 million with a void year in 2027. Philadelphia would just have to pay the 34-year-old Adams for a year and move on.

Adams would be an asset to a young Eagles wide receiver group with DeVonta Smith, Makai Lemon, and Dontayvion Wicks. He would be the WR2 and allow Lemon more time to grow in his rookie year.

The issue? There's only one ball to go around, and Lemon and Wicks are good enough to contribute to the offense in 2026. Wicks as the WR4 doesn't help him out for thfis year, same with Lemon.

Adams has seven double-digit touchdown seasons, including a league-high 14 last year. He would be a touchdown savant on the Eagles, but this offense doesn't need him for 2026.

Adams would be a strong replacement for Brown, even if it's just for a year.

Kamren Curl (S)

In case anyone hasn't heard, the Eagles could use a starting safety. The Rams actually have two safeties they pay a high amont of money to that could entice the Eagles ina potential Brown deal.

The first is Curl, who would be an ideal fit in a Vic Fangio defense.

The Eagles could use a starter opposite Andrew Mukuba, someone who can line up in the box and make plays as a ball hawk. Curl did both last season, finishing with 122 tackles, two sacks, and two interceptions.

Curl carries a cap hit of $7.4 million this season, and the Eagles can get out of the deal after the 2026 season. That cap number jumps to $14.4 million in 2027 and 2028, but the dead money drops from $11.3 million to $2.2 million in each subsequent season.

If the Eagles were to acquire Curl, it's likely a two-year commitment. They'll have a veteran safety to pair with Mukuba and solidify one of the bets secondaries in the NFL.

The Eagles need a safety. Curl is better than any player available in free agency.

Quentin Lake (S)

The Rams don't just pay Curl a high salary, but they pay Lake as well. If the Rams acquired Brown, they may be willing to part ways with any one of their safeties to take on Brown's contract.

Lake just signed a three-year extension with the Rams on January 1, so Los Angeles may be inclined to keep him. His cap number is $11.7 million this season and and $13 million in 2027 and 2028, an affordable deal for a good safety.

A ballhawk in his own right, Lake had 61 tackles and 10 passes defensed on 10 games last season. The Rams have used Lake all over the secondary, so position versatility would be valuable for the Eagles. Lake is still only 27 years old as well.

The Rams spend the fourth-most cash on safety in the NFL. This is where Curl and Lake could become a possibility for the Eagles in a potential Brown deal.

Los Angeles has some players to offer Philadelphia. Since the Eagles could use more help at safety, that should peak their interest.