Maxx Crosby's Past Comments Spark Eagles Fans' Hope

The Philadelphia Eagles are one of the most aggressive teams in football. If the franchise is looking for another big-time pass rusher, they should be paying attention to the Las Vegas Raiders right now.

Rumors have been swirling all offseason to this point that five-time Pro Bowler Maxx Crosby could be out there for the taking this offseason in the trade market. Since entering the league in 2019, Crosby has racked up 69 1/2 sacks in 110 games played. He had 10 sacks in 15 games in 2025 and is one of the most dominant pass rushers out there.

The rumor mill has already started to spin about where he could go if the Raiders put him on the block. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo joined "The Anthony Gargano Show" on Friday and said that he believes Philadelphia would be in the "top-three" or "top-five" as contenders for Crosby if Las Vegas is willing to deal him away.

The Eagles should call the Raiders as fast as possible

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

With the rumors swirling about the possibility of Crosby as an option for Philadelphia, it has put a spotlight on his comments about the franchise from back in December.

“Cities that really have substance to them and true fanbases, and love for their city and the game, and going to Philly, you can feel that energy when you go there,” Crosby said. “There were people everywhere downtown. We stayed right downtown in the thick of it. You know how Philly is. They’re rowdy, they are crazy, flipping you off (in the buses) … they didn’t give a damn about anything. ...

"I lowkey never do this, but I was driving into Philly, and this is the first time I’ve ever played in Philly, so that’s why I took some pictures; was driving in there, trees just all white (covered with a recent snowfall) and fans everywhere in the tailgate,” he said. “You can see the stadium behind it. I took a couple dope-ass pictures because this is like my first time every playing there. If you love football, that’s what you dream of as a kid, playing in Philadelphia in December in a grimy-ass environment. That is exactly what you dream of, so I loved it.”

Maxx Crosby loved playing in Philly



“True Fanbases that love their city and team” #FlyEaglesFly



🎥: @TheRushWithMaxx pic.twitter.com/lfBHGBdCC2 — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) December 17, 2025

That sounds like a guy who likes Philadelphia. Now, are the Raiders willing to move him? Also, are the Eagles willing to get involved if he is available? Philadelphia never turns down an opportunity to discuss a superstar-level talent. The offseason is young, but keep an eye out.

