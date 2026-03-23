Nakobe Dean to Raiders: Philly's Linebacker Luxury Expires, But Strength Endures

Nakobe Dean’s exit in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders hit the Eagles’ fanbase hard. Inside the organization, it was hardly a curveball.

When Philadelphia selected Jihaad Campbell in the first round (No. 31 overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft, it was partly due to concerns over Dean’s health following his recovery from a torn patellar tendon. That move foreshadowed the transition.

What sealed Dean’s exit was Campbell’s strong performance through the first seven weeks of his rookie season in 2025, while Dean was still ramping up from injury.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio valued Dean’s leadership, football IQ, and instincts when opportunities arose, which highlighted the luxury of having both Dean and 2024 All-Pro Zack Baun on the field together. That luxury expired when Dean’s rookie contract ended.

In today’s NFL, where teams rarely deploy three stacked linebackers, the three-year, $36 million deal (with $20 million guaranteed) Dean signed with the Raiders was simply too rich for Philadelphia’s cap situation.

Even without Dean, inside linebacker remains a position of strength for the Eagles. Campbell slots in in seamlessly opposite Baun, who has established himself as one of the NFL’s premier playmaking linebackers over the past two seasons.

If Campbell stays healthy (he has a second shoulder surgery this offseason) and continues developing to his potential, the unit should thrive.

Impressive Depth

Eagles LBs Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Nakobe Dean behind ILB coach Bobby King on Oct. 9, 2024 | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

Depth also remains solid under position coach Bobby King, the dean of "Block Destruction University" as well.

Many overlook that Jeremiah Trotter Jr.—the Clemson product and son of Eagles legend Jeremiah Trotter—spent much of the summer opposite Baun while Dean recovered and Campbell healed from labrum surgery.

Entering his third season in September, Trotter looked the part in those reps, showing similar instincts to Dean.

The Eagles also have high hopes for Smael Mondon, their fifth-round pick from last year, who made his mark early as a reliable special teams contributor. Mondon’s exceptional athleticism gives him sideline-to-sideline range and strong coverage skills—if it all clicks, he could become a standout.

Don’t overlook Chance Campbell either; he impressed behind the scenes on the practice squad, with superstar running back Saquon Barkley noting just how difficult the 2022 sixth-round pick of Tennessee would make the scout team looks.

The Eagles will need to add one or two more LB bodies for training camp but expect them to focus on Day 3 selections or the undrafted free agent market for cost-effective developmental options.