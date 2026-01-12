Eagles Fan Favorite Could Return For 2026 After All

The Philadelphia Eagles' season came to an unceremonious ending on Sunday afternoon at the hands of the injury-filled San Francisco 49ers.

Philadelphia had opportunities throughout the contest, but just couldn't get the ball into the end zone when the team needed to. The Eagles entered the season with high hopes after winning Super Bowl LIX, but the campaign ended in disappointment and with plenty of questions to answer. Only one team wins the Super Bowl every year. That much is obvious. Not winning the Super Bowl doesn't necessarily mean a season is a disappointment for a team. But for a team with high hopes like the Eagles, it's hard to call the early exit in the playoffs anything but that.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The next few weeks will be intriguing for the Eagles. The offseason rumors and speculation is going to pick up steam as we get closer to the Super Bowl. We could very well start to see changes as well with the franchise, especially at offensive coordinator. Another guy to watch will be longtime pass rusher Brandon Graham.

Will the Eagles legend return?

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

As injuries -- and the surprise retirement of Za'Darius Smith -- impacted the Eagles this season, Graham came out of retirement to help when Philadelphia needed him. Graham played in nine regular seasons and had three sacks. On Monday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that he spoke to Graham and that the Eagles fan-favorite will take time to make a decision, but sounded like a guy who has "football left."

"Spoke to Brandon Graham briefly last night," Garafolo wrote. "He’ll take time to think but don’t assume that’s it for his career. His body responded well and he felt he was just getting into a groove down the stretch. He turns 38 in April but had the look and sound of a guy that has football left."

Graham will be a free agent this offseason. But if he wants to keep playing, it would be worth giving him a new deal. He showed he can still play and with a long offseason ahead, keeping a clear locker room leader with the franchise could be a big positive. If Graham wants to keep going, he should have that chance.

More NFL: Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni Address Eagles OC Kevin Patullo