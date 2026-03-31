Brandon Graham Doesn’t Hold Expected Press Conference: Where Things Stand

What's going on with Philadelphia Eagles legend Brandon Graham?

The longtime Eagles defensive end retired ahead of the 2025 season, only to return during the season when Philadelphia's pass rush was struggling early on. Plus, Za'Darius Smith retired after playing just five games for the franchise. Graham's return helped. He played in nine games for the Eagles and saw time at the edge as well as defensive tackle and he had three sacks in nine games.

Over the course of the offseason, Graham has said multiple times that he wants to play in 2026. Graham has made that point very clear publicly, including most recently on March 11. Graham said he is not retiring and wants to win another ring with Philadelphia in 2026 in what would be his final season.

The Eagles legend has a press conference coming

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Things shifted a bit on Monday, though. Graham took to Instagram and shared that he would be hosting a press conference on Tuesday to announce his "future plans." In his post, he specifically said the press conference would be at "11 am EST." So, obviously, one would assume 11 a.m. ET. But, the press conference would be in Phoenix, Arizona at the league meetings, so that would be 2 p.m. ET, if Graham meant 11 a.m. Phoenix time (MST).

Regardless, both times have come and passed and no press conference has been held. Not at 11 a.m. ET and not at 2 p.m. ET. In fact, there hasn't been an update from Graham at all on social media. Unsurprisingly, this has led many on social media to wonder what's going on.

What happened to that 11AM Brandon Graham presser? pic.twitter.com/mXoGMa0VYd — Eagles Fan Central (@PhilaFanCentral) March 31, 2026

What’s the deal with this Brandon Graham press conference lol. — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) March 31, 2026

Eagles legend Brandon Graham announced that he'll hold a press conference in Phoenix at 11 am EST tomorrow.



"11 AM EST," Graham said on his IG story. "Tomorrow. Press conference from Phoenix, AZ on future plans." pic.twitter.com/infzfwX4dQ — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) March 30, 2026

This still hasn’t happened yet but:



-200 an ad for his spiked tea drink

+175 update about playing

+1000 Brandon Graham Crypto Coin https://t.co/r6yZWnEBQR — Bootleg Fantasy Football (@BootlegFantasy) March 31, 2026

Waiting for the Brandon Graham news and Jeffrey Lurie to talk to the media like: pic.twitter.com/tEz3F4v6j9 — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) March 31, 2026

What ever happened to the Brandon Graham press conference?😂 — 💍 🦅 (@CookedBy1K) March 31, 2026

What happened to that Brandon Graham press conference? — thicc n tired (@britttlifts) March 31, 2026

I wonder if the #Eagles and Brandon Graham are working on a last-minute deal. 🤔 https://t.co/qP7ZprjF2m pic.twitter.com/6euMPu6CkV — Vick3 (@ImYourHostVick3) March 31, 2026

Wasn't brandon graham supposed to have a press conference today.. — sisay (@sisaythatguy) March 31, 2026

So anyone figure out what Brandon Graham is announcing today? — Wyatt (@WyattBurgard) March 31, 2026

Everyone seems to be thinking the same thing: Where is Brandon Graham?

That answer should come soon enough. But the timing is interesting. When Graham took to Instagram to announce that he was going to be making an announcement about his "future plans," we broke down three different options it could be: a new deal with Philadelphia, retirement, or some sort of separate business venture.

At the very least, this idea of calling a press conference only for it not to happen has brought even more attention to whatever the announcement is going to be. At this point, arguably the two most likely options of the three are a new deal or a separate business venture. At this point there is so much attention on Graham that the viewership would be very good if it was a business venture.