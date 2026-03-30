Eagles Legend Brandon Graham Set to Announce 'Future Plans'

Will the Philadelphia Eagles have Brandon Graham for one more season in 2026?

Graham has spoken candidly throughout the offseason about the fact that if he had it his way, he would be playing one more season in 2026. Most recently, Graham shared on March 11 that he is not retiring and insinuated a return to Philadelphia by saying: "Hopefully we can win another in my last season coming up."

But, as of March 30, no deal has been signed. Graham took to Instagram on Monday and shared that at 11 a.m. ET, he will be hosting a press conference from Phoenix, Arizona to address his "future plans."

Eagles’ Brandon Graham is set to talk about his future tomorrow 👀 pic.twitter.com/YTBA46FQcA — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 30, 2026

This arguably can be viewed in one of three ways: a new deal, retiring, or a completely separate business move.

New Deal

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

With the way that Graham has spoken this offseason, he has been very clear that he's open to and wants to play another season. This has been the case pretty much going back to right when the Eagles were knocked out of the playoffs. Graham has said that if Howie Roseman calls, he's picking up the phone. His most recent comments on March 11 were the most pointed and direct. It would be a bit odd to schedule a press conference to announce a new deal, but the annual league meetings are taking place right now in Phoenix, Arizona. So, maybe, it's not crazy to think that he could be around Roseman and Nick Sirianni and potentially announce one last dance publicly.

Retirement (Again)

Graham retired before the 2025 season but came back when the team needed him during the campaign with the pass rush thin. With the way he has spoken, it would be a pretty big surprise if he announces his retirement again. He has publicly said he wants to play. He could obviously change his mind, but if this happens, it could be viewed as a sign that Philadelphia potentially wanted to move in a different direction. That is speculation, but he has been very open about the fact that he wants to place.

Separate Business Move

This should be considered the most unlikely of the three options. But there have been plenty of times in which athletes have taken to social media to tease an upcoming announcement only for it to end up being some sort of brand deal or something of that nature. In this specific case, the most likely options are either a new deal or retirement. But stirring the pot with a cryptic post will get eyeballs on the announcement tomorrow, which would be good for advertisers. So, that can't be fully ruled out.