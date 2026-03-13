Eagles-AJ Brown Market Includes Surprise NFC Contender

The trade rumors around Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown remain very loud.

There's no end in sight, but it seems like with each passing day, multiple updates drop. On Friday afternoon, The Athletic's Dianna Russini had an interesting one and noted that the Los Angeles Rams discussed trading for Brown before landing Trent McDuffie. That's not necessarily new. On March 6, Russini reported that the Rams discussed trading for Brown, but "moved on." On Friday, she included in her report that the Rams are still monitoring Brown.

"AJ Brown trade discussions are not dead," Russini wrote. "Last week, I was told the Rams discussed trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown before dealing for CB Trent McDuffie. Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest. We’ll see where both parties go from here."

The Eagles star has fans around the league

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown trade discussions are not dead.



Last week, I was told the Rams discussed trading for Eagles WR A.J. Brown before dealing for CB Trent McDuffie.



Dialogue slowed, but Los Angeles continues to monitor the status of the three-time Pro Bowler with interest. We’ll see… pic.twitter.com/Emrtc757UE — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 13, 2026

Zach Berman of The Athletic called this a "major update" and noted that the market goes beyond just the New England Patriots, who have been most connected to the Eagles star.

"Major update here," Berman wrote. "The Rams are an NFC rival, but they're also a team that's been willing to make high-stakes deals. This also shows the market goes beyond New England."

It would be a surprise to see the Eagles trade Brown within the confernece, but crazier things have happened.

This comes after Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal said on NBC Sports Philadelphia just a day earlier that after speaking to people around the league, that the consensus he heard was that people believe at some point a deal will get done with New England.

One thing that is important to note in all of this is, is that right now it really is all just noise. What if a random team comes in tomorrow and offers the Eagles three first-round picks? Unlikely, but just an exercise to really say that until a deal happens, anything could happen. What if the Eagles decided to just keep him? The Patriots have been heavily connected to Brown and now the Rams are also worth monitoring moving forward. But, again, until a deal is actually agreed to, anything could happen, including Brown staying in Philadelphia.