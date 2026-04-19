Three potential trades Eagles could pull off for A.J. Brown over the coming weeks

The Philadelphia Eagles likely won't be trading A.J. Brown during the NFL Draft, yet it's no secret the wide receiver is on borrowed time with the organization.

The reality of the Brown situation is simple. The Eagles could trade Brown prior to the draft -- or on draft night -- and receive draft capital for 2026. Cash and cap wise, that isn't the wise move to make.

An A.J. Brown trade prior to June 1 costs the Eagles $43 million in dead money (per Over the Cap). After June 1, that number significantly reduces to $16 million -- making it wiser to trade Brown.

While a deal may already be in place (and few know it yet), the Eagles can still get what they want for Brown over the next few weeks. These are trades the Eagles could still make after June 1 (assuming that's when the Brown trade will go through).

A.J. Brown to Patriots for 2027 first-round pick and 2027 third-round pick

The Patriots are the most logical suitor for Brown and head coach Mike Vrabel is hoping for a reunion with him. The Eagles aren't going to give Brown away, but an AFC team is the most likely destination.

The Jaylen Waddle trade to the Broncos is a good barometer to use. Denver dealt the Miami Dolphins a 2026 first-round pick, 2026 third-round pick, and 2026 fourth-round pick for Waddle -- who is two years younger than Brown (27).

A 2027 first-round pick is vital for the Eagles, which the Patriots having a much tougher schedule. That pick could be in the teens if things take a downturn in New England.

A.J. Brown to Raiders for Maxx Crosby and 2027 second-round pick

The Raiders have said they do not intend to trade Crosby after the Ravens backed out on their deal, and can afford him this season. Crosby has also indicated he still wants to be with the Raiders.

Why would the Raiders trade their best player? Go look at what they have at wide receiver and who is expected to be selected No. 1 overall. Wouldn't Fernando Mendoza benefit throwing to A.J. Brown with Tre Tucker -- instead of Tucker as the No. 1?

Crosby is a premium pass rusher that's worth two first-round picks (which is what the Ravens would have given up). Brown would cancel out one of the picks, but it's hard to see the Eagles parting ways with a first-round pick when they are parting ways with Brown -- even if the Raiders have some leverage here.

A second-round pick likely would suffice the Raiders in a deep draft. They get a wide receiver under contract and the Eagles get a premium pass rusher for nearly the same money they are paying Brown (Crosby makes $35.5 million a year to Brown's $32 million). Both teams would also fill a need at key positions.

A.J. Brown to Rams for 2027 first-round pick and 2028 second-round pick

The Rams kicked the tires on Brown earlier this offseaosn. Would they be willing to revisit those conversations after the draft? Would the Eagles even trade Brown to the Rams -- or any NFC team?

This is a reminder the Rams are in a Super Bowl window and general manager Les Snead is the "Bleep them Picks" guy. Snead will trade that premium draft capital if it results in a championship.

Brown can get the Rams to that point. The Rams could use Brown with the offseason drama surrounding Puka Nacua, someone to partner with Davonte Adams and Matthew Stafford in his late 30s at quarterback. The Eagles could get a haul for Brown, and the Rams have the assets to give them.

A 2027 first-round pick and 2028 second-round pick is a lot of draft capital to part with. The Rams may be willing to pay.