NFL Sets Time For Week 16 Game Between Eagles And Commanders
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium has been set for a 5 p.m. ET kickoff time on Saturday, Dec. 20, according to the NFL.
The game is part of a Saturday FOX doubleheader, with the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears, the primetime headliner at Soldier Field with a kickoff at 8:20 p.m.
Three of those four teams are serious NFC playoff contenders with only the disappointing Commanders at 3-9 out of the mix. The Eagles are 8-4 and lead the NFC East heading into a Monday night game against the Los Angeles Chargers (8-4) on Dec. 8.
The Packers (8-3-1) host the Bears (9-3) this Sunday afternoon at Lambeau Field as those two teams battle for first in the NFC North.
The Bears enter Week 14 as the No. 1 seed in the conference after topping the Eagles on Black Friday and watching the Los Angeles Rams (9-3) lose to the Carolina Panthers.
The Dec. 20 game dates were already set when the NFL released the schedule in May, but the times were listed as to be determined.
First Of A Home-and-Home Matchup
The game marks the first of the annual home-and-home series between the Eagles and Commanders with the rematch scheduled for Week 18 at Lincoln Financial Field for the regular-season finale of both clubs.
The Commanders and Eagles met in the NFC Championship Game last season, a 55-23 blowout win for Philadelphia en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship.
Washington has fallen on hard times this season with second-year star quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering through an injury-plagued season.
The Commanders have lost seven consecutive games entering a Sunday game at Minnesota, which has lost four consecutive games. Those two teams combined for 26 regular-season wins in the 2024 season, a indicator of how fast the NFL moves for teams that make poor decisions, suffer substantive injuries or both.
Daniels, the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year last year, has missed six games this season, including the last three with a dislocated elbow. Former Eagles backup QB Marcus Mariota has been running the offense for Washington in Daniels' absence.
