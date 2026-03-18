One Overlooked Departure that will Hurt Eagles the Most

Like last offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles have lost a few pieces in free agency.

Philadelphia entered the offseason with four significant pieces heading to the open market: Jaelan Phillips, Reed Blankenship, Dallas Goedert and Nakobe Dean. Goedert stuck around and the Eagles lost the other three. Phillips signed with the Carolina Panthers, Blankenship joined the Houston Texans and Dean signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. That's a lot of talent out the door, but there were more pieces that left on top of these three.

One guy who has left and has been a bit overlooked, but will hurt the Eagles in 2026 is veteran offensive lineman Brett Toth. He is a five-year veteran, including four seasons with the Eagles. He spent the first two seasons of his career in Philadelphia, then joined the Carolina Panthers for the 2023 season and then returned to the Eagles for the last two seasons. While not a big-name player, he was important for the Eagles in 2025. He played in all 17 games for the Eagles and provided much-needed depth as the offensive line dealt with injuries.

The Eagles have a hole to fill with the offensive line

Aug 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth (64) before action against the Cleveland Browns at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In fact, Toth finished the season with a 73.6 Pro Football Focus grade, good for 14th in the league among the 81 qualifying guards. He left this offseason to sign a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers worth $2.5 million.

The Eagles' offensive line should be good in 2026. Lane Johnson and Landon Dickerson both stuck around despite flirting with retirement. Cam Jurgens, Jordan Mailata and Tyler Steen are all still in town as well. Losing Toth hurts the team's depth, not the starting lineup. Fortunately, there are guard options out there in free agency, like old friend Mekhi Becton.

The Eagles have just over $38 million in salary cap space right now, per Over The Cap. The Eagles have done a good job so far this offseason adding firepower to the cornerback room and also signing Hollywood Brown to replace Jahan Dotson. The pass rush remains the Eagles' biggest roster hole, but replacing Toth should be a priority as well, just in case injuries pop up with the offensive line again in 2026.