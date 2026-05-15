Most Important Revenge Games on the 2026 Eagles Schedule -- Time To Get Some Payback

The Philadelphia Eagles have a golden opportunity to exact vengeance on their 2026 schedule.

There are a lot of rematches from the 2025 season that need to be accounted for. A lot of chatter that won't go away until these teams play on the field in 2026.

Such is life in the NFL, and that's the beauty of the league. Division winners get to play division winners. Playoff teams get to play playoff teams -- usually in primetime. That's what makes the league great.

The Eagles are fortunate to have as many revenge games as they do on the 2026 schedule. Which ones are circled on the calendar in red ink?

These are the five games the Eagles need to exact justice for 2026.

1. at Bears (Week 3)

The Bears pummeled the Eagles on Black Friday in Philadelphia last season. If this was a 12-round title fight for the heavyweight championship of the world, Mike Tyson knocked out Marvis Frazier in 30 seconds.

The problem with this game? The Eagles and Bears had to play 60 minutes.

The Bears rushed for 281 yards and averaged 6.0 yards per carry. They're still rushing for first downs.

This is a chance for the Eagles to avenge this loss in Soldier Field -- in primetime on Monday night. They can show the Bears they were one-year wonders too.

2. at 49ers (Week 17)

Remember the team that pummeled the Eagles at home in the wild card round last year? The team that rallied from a 16-10 fourth quarter deficit, only to outscore the Eagles 13-3 in the final 15 minutes?

Yes, that was the 49ers. San Francisco had no business being in that game with all the injuries on its roster, but the 49ers earned the victory by bullying the Eagles on both sides of the ball. The Eagles haven't beaten the 49ers since the 2022 NFC Championship Game by the way.

This is an opportunity to get the 49ers in San Francisco, in a game where home-field advantage in the NFC may be on the line. A statement game for the Eagles against a team they have trouble beating.

3. at Cowboys (Week 12)

The Eagles have a ton of problems beating the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, going 1-4 in that building in the Nick Sirianni era. They blew a 21-0 first half lead to the Cowboys in that building last season, only to not score again and lose on a walk-off field goal by Brandon Aubrey.

Now the Eagles get the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Jerry Jones' precious holiday where there's a halftime show and more shots of turkeys than you can imagine. This is the game Jones wants to win more than any regular season game, showing off how good his Cowboys are in front of the entire country.

The Eagles can really ruin Jones's party. The Cowboys are actually playing a good team on Thanksgiving this year.

4. vs. Seahawks (Week 15)

Want to take a stab at the last time the Eagles beat the Seahawks at home? 1989.

The Eagles just don't beat the Seahawks, period. They have never beaten them at Lincoln Financial Field and haven't beaten the Seahawks since 2008 -- when Donovan McNabb was the quarterback and Andy Reid was the head coach.

The Seahawks are the defending Super Bowl champions and coming to Philadelphia in a standalone Saturday special. This is a huge matchup for the Eagles, who have lost eight straight games to the Seahawks -- and seven straight at home.

This is a good time for the Eagles to end that drought.

5. at Titans (Week 2)

The Eagles have never won a game in Nashville, going 0-3 since the Titans have moved to Tennessee.

They've been embarrassed in all three games they played at Nissan Stadium. In 2002, the Eagles blew a 24-10 halftime lead to be held scoreless in the second half and lose in the final minutes. In 2010, the Titans scored 27 points in the fourth quarter and blew the Eagles out in a game which Kenny Britt had 225 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Finally in 2018, the Eagles lost in overtime with 11 seconds left -- ending the chance at a tie. That was when the Eagles allowed a fourth-and-15 conversion with 4:51 left in overtime holding a 23-20 lead -- also known as the "sticks" game.

Nashville is a house of horrors for the Eagles. The Titans aren't expected to be good, so it would be nice for the Eagles to finally beat them in their building.