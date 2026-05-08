The Biggest Asset Jonathan Greenard Brings To Eagles Pass Rush

The biggest move of the Philadelphia Eagles offseason was acquiring Jonathan Greenard.

Once the Eagles acquired Greenard, that changed the entire outlook of the team being a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles had one of the elite defenses in the NFL when Jaelan Phillips was their top pass rusher, and they knew his value.

The Eagles were first in points per game allowed (14.5), fourth in pressure rate (42.4%), and fourth in sacks (26.0) from Weeks 10-17 -- when Phillips played on the defense last season. Having an elite pass rusher in the fold significantly benefits the Eagles defense and their ability to perform at an elite level.

Greenard is a better pass rusher than Phillips when comparing the metrics, especially in a category the Eagles value when going after the quarterback.

Pressure rate is key

Greenard is one of the game's best at going after the quarterback, as his 16.7% pressure rate over the last two seasons is seventh in the NFL (minimum 500 pass rushing snaps). His 121 pressures in that span are tied for 11th in the NFL and 34 quarterback hits are tied for 28th.

The sack numbers over the last two years (15.0) don't match the production of getting to the quarterback, but a left shoulder injury hindered his sack totals (Greenard only played 12 games). In the two prior seasons, Greenard had consecutive double-digit sack seasons and totaled 24.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits.

This is what the Eagles are paying for when they gave Greenard a four-year, $98 million deal. They are viewing the 2025 sack totals as an outlier, as the pressure rate was still 18.1%.

Greenard can still get after the quarterback, and the Eagles pass rushers will benefit.

The Jalyx Hunt impact

Hunt went from a project pass rusher that was in the middle of his second season to one of the best pass rushers in football. All due to Phillips playing opposite him.

Hunt emerged into an elite pass rusher once Phillips entered the building. He had 5.5 sacks, 16 quarterback hits, two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a 16.8% pressure rate from Week 10 onward last season -- Phillips' first game in an Eagles uniform.

What will Hunt do with a full season with Greenard in the fold? There's a possibility Hunt could have a double-digit sack season, as teams are going to have double team Greenard -- or he'll get his sack numbers up.

This is a pick your poison situation with Greenard and Hunt. Ditto with Nolan Smith.

Smith had a 16.9% pressure rate and 3.0 sacks after the Eagles acquired Phillips last season. The pressure rate has also increased each season Smith has played in the NFL, going up from 9.4% in 2023 to 11.7% in 2024. Smith's pressure rate in 2025 went up to 15.4% last year, the impact was made by a premium pass rusher in the fold.

Having Greenard as part of the pass rush is only going to make Hunt and Smith better. A massive win for the Eagles defense for the next two years.