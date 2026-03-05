A.J. Update: One Less Suitor For Eagles' Star WR

The Buffalo Bills have been a player on the veteran wide receiver market, according to multiple NFL sources, and that organization acted on Thursday, agreeing to terms on a deal that will reunite D.J. Moore and Buffalo’s new head coach Joe Brady.

Moore, a Philadelphia native, is being dealt from Chicago to the Bills. along with a 2026 fifth-round draft pick, for a second-round pick in April, according to NFL Media. The deal won’t become official until the league's new league year begins on March 11.

Done deal: The Bills are sending a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears for WR D.J. Moore and a 2026 fifth-round pick, per sources.



A pick swap that gives Chicago extra draft ammo and Buffalo a new top receiver. pic.twitter.com/OQ8fZCbLTr — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 5, 2026

In practicality, the projected move takes Buffalo out of the A.J. Brown sweepstakes.

The Eagles aren’t making it easy for anyone to acquire Brown, a three-time second-team All-Pro who has expressed frustration with Philadelphia’s run-first offense.

GM Howie Roseman has placed a high price tag on Brown, starting with a first-round pick and another premium pick in the top 100, according to a league source. Roseman has also been attempting to limit talks to AFC teams.

Publicly, Roseman has said the Eagles aren’t in the business of giving up great players, but has also acknowledged its his job to listen. Brown's agent Jimmy Sexton was also gauging outside interest in Brown at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

With Buffalo out of the mix, that keeps its AFC rival New England as the prohibitive favorites to land Brown if the WR1 is moved. The Baltimore Ravens are also believed to expressed interest in the talented Eagles wideout.

The fact that Moore could generate a second-round pick would with a fifth-rounder attached is a positive for Brown's potential value on the open market.

Moore, who attended Imhotep High School in Philly, was a 2018 first-round pick out of Maryland by the Panthers. He’s had four 1,000-yard seasons, the last of which was a 1.364-yard effort for the Bears in 2023.

Brady, who took over for Sean McDermott as the Bills' head coach this offseason, was Moore’s offensive coordinator in Carolina in 2020 and 2021 when the talented receiver put together consecutive 1,100-yard seasons.

However, Moore is coming off a career-low 50 receptions for 682 yards last season, falling behind the Bears’ talented young WR duo of Rome Odunze and Luther Burden.