Eagles Howie Roseman Has Plenty Of Offensive Line Questions To Answer

Life comes at you fast in the NFL. Suddenly, an Eagles offensive line that was one of the team’s greatest strengths in two Super Bowl runs the past three seasons looked old and banged up this past season.

Everyone, except for Tyler Steen and, to a lesser extent, Cam Jurgens, has played a lot of snaps since they got here. The depth was young, but maybe it showed enough that the Eagles will be OK with some of it heading into 2026.

The big question, of course, is Johnson. He will play his 14th season if he decides to return at the age of 36, coming off a foot injury that never healed properly and cost him the final eight games of the year. Johnson has played 10,805 regular-season snaps in 13 years. That doesn’t count the playoffs.

The rest of the O-line regular-season snaps break down this way:

Landon Dickerson: 4,883 snaps in five years, more than 90 percent each year. He’s 27, but was plagued by injuries this season, though he battled through each of them and proved he is as tough as they come. Can he return to his Pro Bowl form?

Jordan Mailata: 5,590 snaps in six years. He didn’t play in his first two seasons with the team, so the snaps aren’t as high as you might think. He will be 29 in March, and has so much going on off the field, with his musical talents one of those things, you wonder how long he will play.

Jurgens: 2,558 in four years. He only played 35 as a rookie, but he never looked quite right after offseason back surgery. He’s just 26.

Steen: He was a first-time starter, so his snaps are relatively low. He will turn just 26 in June and was the only member of the line this year who started every game. Was his play good enough to run him back out there in 2026?

Eagles' O-Line Depth Was Mostly Unproven

Eagles right tackle Fred Johnson did not appear to be participating in Wednesday's Week 16 practice at Lincoln Financial Field. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

As for the depth, Fred Johnson and Brett Toth played well in those roles, but there wasn’t much serviceable after either of them.

“Building depth is a part of my job,” said general manager Howie Roseman. “It’s something that I think is incredibly important when you're talking about our lines. You don't go into a season thinking that you're going to play 20 games and everyone's going to be perfectly healthy.”

Roseman took four swings at O-line depth last offseason, drafting Drew Kendall, Myles Hinton, and Cameron Williams on Day 3. He added Willie Lampkin after the undrafted rookie free agent was released by the Rams.

Only Kendall and Williams played snaps, but not many. Center Kendall got 89 and right tackle Williams got 51, all of them in Week 18’s game when the Eagles used their backups against the Washington Commanders. Kendall got 64 of his season’s snaps against the Commanders that day.

“I thought he did great,” said Cam Jurgens of Kendall. “His first game out there you can have a lot of nerves and a lot of stuff, but I felt he went out there and he played great, just didn’t bat an eye. He went out there and thought he handled the game plan well and went about his business. I was really impressed by him.”

Williams, by all accounts, did well, too.

“It felt amazing,” said Williams of his playing time in Week 18. “It was really fun and the confidence booster I need, honestly.”

Roseman has to ask himself three questions this year about his line:

First, is he confident enough in the depth to not add any more early in the draft?

Second, is this the year – finally – that a replacement for Johnson is drafted in the first or second rounds?

Third, did Steen do enough to return as the starter at right guard?

