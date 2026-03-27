Pump the Brakes on Eagles–Myles Garrett Trade Buzz

Any time trade speculation pops up around big-name players across the National Football League, somehow the Philadelphia Eagles tend to be linked in some way.

Throughout the offseason, one player who was linked to the Eagles early on was Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby. But the price tag was too high. Now, there has been a bit of speculation out there about Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett, including from CBS Sports' John Breech.

"Philadelphia Eagles," Breech wrote. "The Eagles lost Jaelan Phillips in free agency and could use more pass-rush help. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times in their Super Bowl LIX win, so GM Howie Roseman knows the value of a dominant pass rush. He's also not afraid to make a big move, so it wouldn't be surprising if he took a swing at acquiring Garrett."

The Eagles are not going to be landing Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates as he comes back on the field in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that being said, don't read too much into this. There's always going to be trade speculation and Garrett specifically has been someone linked to Philadelphia in the past, including before the 2025 NFL trade deadline. But a trade is not happening. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that he called the Browns and they are 100 percent not trading Garrett.

"I called the Browns and they said they're 100 percent definitely not trading Myles Garrett," Schefter said on "The Pat McAfee Show."

The idea of Garrett coming to Philadephia is a fun thought, but Cleveland has shown no indication that it's going to trade him. In fact, Schefter specificially said the Browns are not trading him.

So, if you're an Eagles fan and scrolling through social media and see connections between Philadelphia and Garrett, don't get your hopes up, unfortunately.

The Eagles' biggest roster hole right now is the edge. Obviously, Garrett would fix that. Instead, the guy to really keep a close eye on right now is Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Jonathan Greenard. Philadelphia has had talks with Minnesota throughout the offseason so far. Most recently, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reported that the Eagles and Indianapolis Colts "stand out" in the sweepstakes for Greenard, although there is no timeline on a potential deal. So, to sum up, if you're an Eagles fan hoping that the team is going to make a trade for a pass rusher, don't expect to see Garrett coming to town. Instead, Greenard is more of a likely option at this point in the offseason.