Eagles-Myles Garrett Rumors Are Too Good To Be True
There are some pretty wild rumors out there right now around the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is the time of the year when that is going to be the case. The trade deadline is days away and there are clear contenders, and teams who will clearly be picking towards the beginning of the first-round of the 2026 National Football League Draft.
For the Eagles, it's clear they could use some help for the pass rush Charles Robinson, senior NFL reporter for Yahoo, joined ESPN's "102.5 The Game" and said that the rumor he is hearing around the league right now is that Philadelphia is "super hot" targeting Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett, but acknowledged that he doesn't think a deal will happen.
"Rumor going around, and I've not heard it out of the Eagles, but I've heard it from a couple other super, high-ranking people from other teams that are clearly on the phones that Howie Roseman and the Eagles are super hot after Myles Garrett. Howie would give up like three first-round picks for him, which if it's coming from the Eagles, those are three late-firsts, so it's even arguable when you get through the draft process how many first-round grades do you really have? Between 14 to 18 in a typical year?
Does the Philadelphia Eagles have another big move up their sleeve?
"That means if you're drafting in the late-20s, early-30s, you're not even getting a player that's really considered on your board unless you're lucky...That's kind of this rumor that's out there that Howie would really love a shot at him. But, again, I was told by the Browns they're not interested in moving him...I just don't see it."
This is interesting and is what the NFL trade deadline is about. It's not shocking by any means to hear the Eagles would like Garrett, who wouldn't? He had five sacks in Week 8 and has 10 on the season so far. There were reports early in the offseason that the Eagles could be interested in Philadelphia and Garrett didn't shy away from the idea during Super Bowl Week. Rumors swirled for weeks, but Garrett ended up signing a four-year, $160 million deal with Cleveland.
For the Eagles to get him -- and that contract -- it would take a massive haul and some significant cap gymnastics to make it work. The Browns have been consistent in the fact that they don't want to deal Garrett. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported there is "no chance" the Browns move him.
This is a fun idea and the Eagles probably do want him, but so would any team in the NFL. Don't expect Garrett to be playing for the Eagles on Nov. 5th. Although, I would be happily wrong if things change.
