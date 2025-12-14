Raiders-Eagles Stock Market: Eagles 'Get Right' Against Listless Las Vegas

PHILADELPHIA - Area-wide angst over the Eagles' less-than-stylish offense was alleviated Sunday with the help of thw woeful Las Vegas Raiders.

You name it and they got involved in the Eagles' 31-0 win over the Raiders (2-12). Quarterback Jalen Hurts was 12 of 15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns despite challenging conditions with the wind gusts outpacing the wind chills.

Six days after a career-high five turnovers, Hurts also got involved in the QB run game as well, 39 yards on the ground as the Eagles (9-5) halted a three-game skid and inched closer to becoming the first repeat NFC East champion in over 20 years.

Philadelphia's magic number to win the division crown is now two, meaning any combination of two Eagles' wins over their final three games and Dallas Cowboys losses over their last four would clinch things for Nick Sirianni's team. The Cowboys host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

The Eagles would be the first repeat champs in the NFC East since Andy Reid's Birds from 2001 to 2004 won four straight divisional crowns.

The Eagles' defense allowed just 75 total yards on 42 offensive plays.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Elandon Roberts (52) talks with Head Coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

GET RIGHT - The now 2-12 Raiders figured to be an opportunity for the slumping Eagles to get right. Philadelphia used the opportunity right away with a 13-play, 67-yard drive to start with three third-down conversions before a Hurts' shovel pass to Goedert. The drive took nearly half of the first quarter and highlighted Las Vegas' propensity for mistakes with an egregious defensive pass interference on Eric Stokes bailing the Eagles out from a three-and-out punt situation to start the game.

THE PASS RUSH - Six days after pressuring the Chargers' Justin Herbert on 68% of his drop-backs, the Eagles' front brought it again against another poor offensive line with Las Vegas. Vic Fangio's defense amassed four sacks and nine quarterback hits, the second consecutive stellar performance without the talented Jalen Carter.

DALLAS GOEDERT - On a day where Brock Bowers was supposed to be the star tight end, the Eagles' veteran spent his day wearing an invisibility cloak among the Raiders' defense. Goedert finished with six receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns on shovel passes, the first of the traditional variety and the second on a sweep look. A third potential TD was dropped by Goedert.

ONE AND DONE? - It's getting harder and harder to find the path to a second season for Pete Carroll in Las Vegas. Despite the resume, Carroll piloted a listless team that seemed uninterested on trying to put anything of substance on the film. The Raiders need a complete rebuild and at 74, it's doubtful Carroll has the sort of shelf life to come out on the other end so Las Vegas may as well make the move now.

GARBAGE TIME - Hurts piloted the Eagles to a 31-0 lead so Tanner McKee was given the fourth quarter and the ball came out on time in a small, garbage time sample size but don't think you want hear a minority clamoring about the football coming out on time and what that can do for the offense.

Meanwhile, Tank Bigsby closed things out for Saquon Barkley and showed the kind of fresh legs that intrigue many, at least before he was stoned on a fourth-and-one play at the goal line.

