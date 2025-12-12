Raiders Won't Be Fooled By An Outlier Performance By Eagles' Jalen Hurts

PHILADELPHIA - Jalen Hurts is coming off a career-worst, five-turnover game in a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and Las Vegas defensive coordinator Patrick Graham had two words when asked about the Eagles quarterback’s ball-security “struggles.”

"Come on,” Graham said.

Hurts had actually been on a historic pace when it comes to protecting the football, and an outlier is not something Graham can count on if the 2-11 Raiders hope to upset the 8-5 Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday in what's expected to be another weather game with frigid temperatures, significant wind chills, and perhaps even a little snow.

Outlier or Predictor?

Dec 8, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I mean, [Hurts] had one bad game turning the ball. He's been protecting the ball pretty well. I think whatever the ratio was before the game, he had 19 touchdowns to two picks, or something like that," Graham said. "I mean, he's a world-champ quarterback. Led his team twice to the Super Bowl. He's won. He's been a winner his whole career. So, again, our job is to try to frustrate and make it hard on the quarterback.”

The problem there, according to Graham, is that Hurts has “seen a bunch” at this stage of his career.

That includes Graham, who was the New York Giants defensive coordinator when Hurts started his career in his rookie season of 2020 and his first season as the Eagles' starter in 2021.

“He's even familiar with stuff I've thrown at him in the past,” Graham said. “So, the biggest thing is try to make it hard on him. You're trying to make it be all inclusive, so whether you're tying in the front disguise, the coverage disguise, you're trying to force all 11 to be on the same page.

“That's really the sign of, when you're really trying to trick somebody, you kind of force all 11 to be on the same page.”

The first step for Graham is to stop the run game and force Hurts and Co. into obvious passing situations.

In other words, the default NFL defensive setting that opposing stop units have been able to accomplish far too consistently against the Eagles' offense this season.

“The best thing you could do is minimize the run game, because any good quarterback will tell you a good run game is going to definitely help you in the pass game,” Graham said.

PREDICTION: Raiders 19, Eagles 10

