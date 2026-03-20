PHILADELPHIA — “The Safety Dance” may or may not have been turned up to 10 at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Friday afternoon as the Eagles revamped the room.

The most notable decision was GM Howie Roseman moving on from fourth-year safety Sydney Brown for improved positioning in April’s draft: the Eagles moved up eight spots in the fourth round (from No. 122 to No. 114) and 18 spots in the sixth round (from No. 215 to No. 197).

A tremendous athlete and former "Red Star Player," (one that embodies everything is to be an Eagles on an doff the field) according to the Eagles' personnel department, Brown showed promise as a rookie, highlighted by a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown in Week 17 against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, the Illinois tore his ACL in a meaningless Week 18 game against the New York Giants, requiring a challenging rehab that included a second surgery and caused him to miss the first six games of the 2024 season.

The Eagles also transitioned from a Sean Desai/Matt Patricia-led defense to one coordinated by Vic Fangio, who felt Brown's missed time hindered his ability to master the new scheme.

As a result, Brown was largely limited to special teams duties. This past season, he played 249 defensive snaps (22% of the team's total) but stood behind Reed Blankenship, rookie Drew Mukuba, and eventually Marcus Epps on the depth chart.

In-house evaluations viewed Brown as somewhat undisciplined for Fangio's preferences—a trait that was unlikely to change—so the team opted to move on.

It should also be noted that Falcons GM Ian Cunningham previously worked under Eagles GM Howie Roseman from 2017 to 2021, was on the other side, facilitating the deal.

A Veteran Presence

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (39) reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Shortly after the trade, the Eagles agreed to one-year deals with two safeties: Epps and J.T. Gray, a 30-year-old three-time All-Pro special teamer who spent 2018–2024 with the New Orleans Saints before bouncing between Baltimore, Denver, and Tampa Bay last season.

Epps, also 30, finished last season as the Eagles' starting safety opposite Blankenship after Mukuba suffered a season-ending fractured fibula.

With Blankenship departing in free agency for the Houston Texans and Brown now in Atlanta, the Eagles' current safety room consists of: Mukuba, Michael Carter II (transitioning from the slot), Epps, Gray, and futures signings Andre’ Sam and Brandon Johnson.