Why Eagles Aren't Doing The Full Allotment Of NFL Minicamp Days

The Philadelphia Eagles minicamp schedule is out.

The Eagles had their rookie minicamp on Friday and Saturday, with over 30 players trying out to make the team -- including running back Khalil Herbert and guard Michael Jordan. If any of the rookie minicamp tryout players make the roster, the Eagles will be up to 90 players (there are two open spots available).

That 90-man roster will be in minicamp over the next several weeks for the Eagles, as Phase Two of the Voluntary Workout Program is set to begin. The Eagles unveiled their minicamp dates over the past week, not using all 10 of the minicamp dates the NFL permits them to use.

These are the Eagles minicamp dates.

Voluntary Minicamp: May 26-27, May 29, June 1-2, June 4

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-10, 2026

The Eagles will use eight of the 10 permitted dates allowed by the league. Several teams practice this, including the Eagles in certain years, but why won't they use the maximum of 10?

"You have to do different things to make sure you're looking at it from a big picture standpoint.," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni at rookie minicamp. 'It's just what I've decided of what's the best decision for this football team in the offseason to make sure that they have enough time after OTAs, after minicamp and that summertime to get the things done that they need to get done in that time.

"We've stuck to that schedule of the way we kind of go about that. We've had a lot of success as far as the way our injuries and the way our health of our football team has [gone]."

Hard to argue with the Eagles logic regarding injuries down the road. The Eagles had players miss a total of 176 games due to injuries n 2025, tied for seventh-fewest in the NFL (per Sports Info Solutions). Per Sports Injury Central, the Eagles were the fourth-healthiest team in 2024.

The Eagles had nine scheduled minicamp dates in 2024 and 2025. This year, they scheduled eight.

"You do follow a format when things are going well as far as how we come out of camp and into the season and all those different things," Sirianni said. "Listen, there [are] no shortcuts.

"You have to work your butt off to get better. To work your butt off, it's not just the practice time, it's the extra time that you put in as a player, as a coach, because everyone's practicing. What are you doing extra? What are you doing extra to continue to get better?

"That practice time is a very important part of it as well, but there is a balance between the time that you put in with practice and then the duration of a season. That's where we are and why we are where we are."

Sirianni is banking on long-term health while knowing what's best for his team in these minicamp practices, which are typ[ically an hour to an hor and 30 minutes at full speed. The Eagles accomplish a lot in these sessions and inside the facility at the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

The key is not to be overworked, which the Eagles have a lot of information to process in May and June. Even with a new offense, the Eagles feel they don't need all 10 practices when they have an enitre training camp and preseason to work on things.

The process has worked for Sirianni. And so have the results.