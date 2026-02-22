Eagles Super Bowl Champ Open to Return After Bears Stint

The offseason is still young, but we should start to see significant movement over the next few weeks.

The big story across the league over the next few weeks will be the National Football League Scouting Combine. It kicks off on Monday, Feb. 23. After the combine wraps up, the focus will fully turn to free agency and the new league year, which will kick off in early March.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of decisions to make. The last time the Eagles got knocked out of the playoffs early, they responded by going big in free agency, including the signing of Saquon Barkley. What does Howie Roseman and the front office have up their sleeve this offseason to respond to the Wild Card Round upset at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers? We'll see, only time will tell. But one former fan favorite has made it known that he's open to coming back. Former Eagles safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was asked by popular streamer Raud if he would be open to coming back to Philadelphia.

The former Eagles fan favorite is open to coming back

Dec 20, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (35) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) acknowledge the crowd against the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

"Hell yeah," Gardner-Johnson said when asked if he would ever come back to Philadelphia. "Tell the boys to get with me."

Gardner-Johnson already has two different stints in Philadelphia under his belt. He was brought back to town ahead of the 2024 season and was a key piece for the Super Bowl LIX-winning defense. But there isn't a clear fit for him right now.

The Eagles moved on last offseason and then he spent time with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. The Eagles have Andrew Mukuba entering his second season in the NFL and he will have a big role. Reed Blankenship is a pending free agent right now. If Blankenship returns, then it wouldn't make much sense to go after Gardner-Johnson at this time. If Blankenship exits and goes elsewhere, then this conversation makes more sense.

It's always interesting to hear about guys wanting to come join the franchise or come back to town, but logistically, there isn't much of a fit at this moment, unless Blankenship walks.

