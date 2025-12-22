Saquon Barkley Name-Drops Bobby Wagner After Eagles-Commanders Fight

Things got pretty chippy between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders on Saturday.

Philadelphia was able to take care of business and clinch the top spot in the NFC East with an impressive 29-18 win over the Commanders. With time winding down in the fourth quarter, the Eagles and Commanders got after it on the field, to say the least.

Things getting chippy here between the Eagles and Commanders pic.twitter.com/1FYV4JplMH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

Eagles running back Saquon Barkely addressed the fighting afterward.

"We got to be better," Barkley said. "Obviously, we got to take care of each other. It's a brotherhood from their side and our side. We got to be better, we got to be smarter. I got to be smarter. I shouldn't put myself in that situation. It's really not worth it. Bobby Wagner did a really good job of making it make sense to me in that moment too.

What a wild contest on Saturday

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) against the Washington Commanders during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"You get to two, three punches, and a helmet, hopefully you don't break your hand just to say you're a tough guy, like it's really not worth it, and you lose a lot of money too. We got to be better there, but I guess this was a theme. We look back at one point, the fans was fighting in the thing, and I guess it got carried over to the game, but it's chippy out there. We have a lot of history with this team, especially since I've been here and in the past. But this team don't like us. That's just the truth, and we don't like them either but we've got to keep it football."

What makes this is a bit more interesting is the fact that the Eagles and Commanders will face off once again in Week 18. Last year, the Eagles had everything wrapped up by Week 18 and were able to rest their starters. This year, there could still be playoff positioning on the line when these two teams meet again.

After the game, Commanders coach Dan Quinn didn't sound too happy with Philadelphia's decision to go for two with the game out of reach late.

"I thought this would be a tough game that would go all the way through," Quinn said. "We talked last year's game. We thought the biggest difference was the turnover margin and if we could play better in that space, we'd give ourselves a real shot to go. That's their choice, man. I want to look at the tape and see what happened before our ejections, or poise, or any of those things. Our guys are absolutely going to stick up for themselves and for their teammates...

"Yeah, I could only answer from my side what I would do," Quinn continued when asked if there was any disrespect with the two-point call late. "But, hey man, if that's how they want to get down, all good. We'll play them again in 2 weeks."

It was a roller coaster of a game and we'll see these two teams back at it again on Jan. 4 at Lincoln Financial Field.

