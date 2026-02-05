Troubling Details Emerge After Eagles Lose Jeff Stoutland

The Philadelphia Eagles have some big shoes to fill this offseason.

On Wednesday night, former Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland announced on X that he has decided to exit his role with the franchise. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on X on Wednesday night that the current "plan" is for Stoutland have "some sort of involvement" with the franchise, but did note that other teams are going to be calling about him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Stoutland has been with the Eagles for 13 years. He joined the franchise in 2013 and has been helping to build elite offensive lines ever since. Stoutland is a two-time Super Bowl champion in Philadelphia and there aren't many people who have had the success he has had with the franchise. On top of this, he is well-respected across the league as a pseudo offensive line guru. So, what changed with the franchise?

The Eagles lost a team legend

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles assistant coach Jeff Stoutland (L) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) in the final minute of a victory in the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Inquirer's Jeff McLane reported towards the end of January that his role with the franchise had shifted a tad with the running game component being trimmed. In the aftermath of Stoutland's exit, more details came out. ESPN's Tim McManus reported that over the course of the 2025 season, when Nick Sirianni took on a more active role in the offense, him and Kevin Patullo added "different run designs" to the offense without consulting Stoutland to the point that he didn't feel like his title of run game coordinator fit what he was doing any longer.

"The title of run game coordinator was added in 2018. In 2024, he orchestrated an attack that helped Saquon Barkley set the record for most rushing yards in a season, including playoffs," McManus wrote. "Things were less harmonious this past season. Injuries to right tackle Lane Johnson and others along the front played a part in the ground game's regression, but there were other dynamics at play. With the offense stagnant, head coach Nick Sirianni took on a more active role over the latter part of the season. He and then-offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo began incorporating different run designs in an effort to kick start the operation.

"Stoutland was not consulted about the changes to what he felt was an appropriate degree, a league source said, to the point where he no longer desired the title of run game coordinator because he felt it no longer fit his job description. That experience gave him pause about continuing on with the organization, the source added."

That's not the best look. Stoutland has been with the franchise for 13 years and is widely viewed as one of the best at what he does. To show how important he was, look no further than Jason Kelce. He took to X with a message for Stoutland after the news broke, including saying: "There is absolutely no one I credit more with the career I had than Jeff Stoutland."

On top of this, Zach Berman of The Athletic reported that the Eagles wanted Stoutland back, but it was his decision to step away.

"The Eagles wanted Stoutland back, according to a league source. It sounds like this was Stoutland’s decision to step away," Berman wrote. "From my understanding, he’ll still be welcome around the team in an unofficial capacity."

So, from all of this, it sounds like the relationship was strained in 2025 with all of the moving parts and he opted to exit. From his message on X, he specifically said "I've decided my time coaching with the Eagles has come to an end." So, it's pretty clear.

More NFL: Vic Fangio's Status Revealed After Eagles Lose Jeff Stoutland