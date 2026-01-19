Seven Practice Squad Contracts Expire For Eagles

PHILADELPHIA - Seven Eagles’ practice squad contracts expired on Monday, a group that includes five veterans, a 2025 sixth-round pick, and the team’s international exemption from last season.

The experienced players who are now free to sign elsewhere include long snapper Charley Hughlett, edge defender Patrick Johnson, and cornerback Parry Nickerson, who all spent time on the 53-man roster during the 2025 campaign.

Familiar Faces Are Free Agents

Eagles LS Charley Hughlett at the NovaCare Complex. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Hughlett, 35, missed over half the season after undergoing core muscle surgery under Dr. William Myers in early October. He was able to return late in the season and was the Eagles' LS for nine games, including the playoff loss to San Francisco.

Johnson started on the Eagles' PS this season before being promoted to the 53-man roster after the seasonopener against Dallas. Johnson played in eight of the first nine games in the 2025 campaign before being released on Nov. 4 of last year and brought back to the PS again the next day.

Originally a seventh-round pick by Philadelphia out of Tulane in the 2021 draft, Johnson has played in 58 games with two starts over parts of five seasons with the Eagles.

Also, the contracts for defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham and wide receiver Terrace Marshall have expired.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that the Eagles haven’t offered a futures contract to quarterback Kyle McCord, a sixth-round pick last April who spent the season learning alongside Jalen Hurts, Tanner McKee, and Sam Howell in Scott Loeffler’s quarterbacks room.

A local product from South Jersey who atteded St. Joe's Prep before turning into a college star at Ohio State and Syracuse, McCord has a tough preseason and was relagated to the PS after the team acquired Howell and a 2026 sixth-round pick from Minnesota for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

The deal for offensive tackle Luke Felix-Fualalo, an Australian native who served as the Eagles’ international exemption player.

Previously, the Eagles signed 12 players to futures deals, including 10 PS holdovers, as well as two players from outside the organization.

Those being brought back are linebacker Chance Campbell, cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields, WR Danny Gray, DT Gabe Hall, defensive back Brandon Johnson, offensive lineman Jake Majors, offensive tackle Hollin Pierce, WR Quez Watkins, tight end E.J. Jenkins, and safety Andre’ Sam.

Newcomers from outside the organization who signed futures deals were OT John Ojukwu and fullback Carson Steele.

MORE NFL: Former Friend Gives Eagles Permission To Interview OC Candidate