Spencer Fano Falling? What It Means For The Eagles

Most of the early mock drafts had Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano as a potential top-10 pick and far out of the Eagles’ reach, who start the 2026 NFL Draft process at No. 23 overall.

After the Scouting Combine, you’re starting to see a flip of the Utes two star OTs with Caleb Lomu edging ahead of the 6-foot-5, 311-pound Fano, and the latter starting to settle into the bottom third of the first round which would be in the Eagles’ range.

That can all be traced to Fano’s arm length, measured at 32 ⅛ inches, below the typical NFL demarcation line of 33 inches for offensive tackles,

It’s not a death sentence, though. Last year LSU’s Will Campbell measured at 32 ⅝ and the New England Patriots were comfortable enough to select the left tackle at No. 4 overall and station him at left tackle based on his film and production in Baton Rouge.

Campbell helped the Pats to a historic 10-game turnaround from four wins to a Super Bowl berth with a very good regular season, especially for a rookie before imploding a bit in the postseason.

In the Super Bowl LX loss to Seattle, the Seahawks’ relentless pass rush overwhelmed Campbell to the tune of 14 total pressures allowed.

According to Next Gen Stats, that was the highest number of pressures given up by any player in a single game during the 2025-26 season. Campbell’s 29 total pressures throughout the 2026 playoffs were also the most ever recorded in a single postseason, according to NGS.

The context to all that is that Campbell played through a Grade 3 MCL sprain in the postseason, something which obviously affected his play.

Still, more than one observer has recommended shifting Campbell inside to guard moving forward where his length won’t be as problematic.

Better Fits?

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson offensive lineman Blake Miller (OL35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

You’ll be hearing the same thing about Fano now as this year's draft process moves further down the road and he's open to moving inside.

"If you want me to play center, I'll play center," Fano said. "I'll do whatever it takes to be great in this league."

Conversely, two “lesser” OT prospects based on the early groupthink – Georgia’s Monroe Freeling and Clemson’s Blake Miller – now seem like better fits in Philadelphia due to their length and athleticism, especially if the goal is finding the heir apparent to Lane Johnson.

The Eagles' moving toward a stretch running game shouldn't matter because Fano is a top-tier athlete as well. His future in Philadelphia, however, would shape up as insurance for Landon Dickerson or as a potential upgrade over Tyler Steen.